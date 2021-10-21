Person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in South Waikato

A person suffered serious injures after a crash between a truck and car in Mangakino (file photo).

A person has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital after a crash between a car and truck in South Waikato.

The collision happened about 5.20am on near the intersection of Mitchell Rd and State Highway 30 in Mangakino, a police spokeswoman said.

One person has suffered serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally said they helped a person trapped in the crash.

“It took about half an hour to free them.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH30 had closed between Waipapa and Scott roads in Mangakino.

They suggest motorists allow extra time for a short detour.