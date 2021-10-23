Mushroom magic: the couple whose growing business could help heal the earth

"Mushrooms have qualities science is only beginning to uncover," says Mihau SÃ³wka.

Outside his workshop in the Motueka Valley, Mihau Sówka is talking mushrooms.

“Fungi is a vastly overlooked kingdom,” he says. “Mushrooms have qualities science is only beginning to uncover.”

Mihau and his wife Valetta (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Awara) moved to their rural property in March, a next-step for their burgeoning business, Matariki Mushrooms.

They converted a garage into a workshop, where organic straw is transformed into nutrient-rich substrate, and kitted out a shipping container with a laboratory and two temperature-controlled compartments.

READ MORE:

* Are mushrooms a health food? We explore what this new hype is all about

* How to grow oyster mushrooms

* Mushrooms are having a moment, and Kiwis are growing their own



In the far end of the container, dark, warm conditions replicate an underground environment. Here, mycelium (the fine threads fungi send out) colonise bags of substrate.

When the mushrooms start to fruit, or “pin”, the bags are moved into the next compartment to grow under carefully controlled daylight conditions.

“Pinning happens naturally in autumn,” Mihau explains. “Mushrooms come to the surface, they want rain and sunlight and fresh air.”

Fungi featured strongly in Mihau’s childhood in Poland and Germany, he says.

His grandfather grew mushrooms in abandoned bunkers, and every autumn the young boy would go hunting for fungi with his mother.

“Going to the forest, coming home with bags of mushrooms, pickling, frying, drying them.”

At university, he studied environmental science and permaculture: interests which have come together in the work he does now.

With a grant from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, an organisation that supports social change and Māori wellbeing, the couple are studying mycoremediation​: using fungi to decontaminate soil. They hope this will one day be a core part of their business.

“Mushrooms break down toxins used in agriculture from complex molecules to simple atoms,” Mihau says.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Conditions in the converted shipping container are carefully balanced so mushrooms can thrive.

This could mean a cheap, environmentally friendly way to cleanse soil of pesticides, metals and other toxins. Or, for home gardeners, preparing an area of poor soil for future planting, he says.

“It’s a good way of turning soil into a vege garden, while growing a crop at the same time.”

The couple met by the bonfire at Luminate Festival. Mihau, who was on his way to bed, overheard Valetta as she tried to pinpoint the Matariki, or Pleiades star cluster for her friend.

“He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘it’s there, down by the horizon’.”

The next day, they bumped into each other again. “He said, ‘you're the Pleiades girl!’”

The Matariki stars have become a point of reference and guidance for the family, Mihau says.

One night, he was standing looking at the stars. It had been an unsettling few months, with a health problem scuppering some of his plans.

“I was thinking, what should I do next?”

As he picked out the Matariki cluster, the answer came to him: turning his mushroom growing hobby into a business: one the family could do together, at home.

To share their knowledge, the couple run wānanga, or workshops around the region. Recently, they held a zoom wānanga for Te Āwhina Marae whānau, showing them how to grow mushrooms in mulch.

The wānanga are a way to help address food security, which is at low levels among Maori, Valetta says.

“And it's fun to learn about native species that could have been tūpuna kai, back in their ancestors’ days.”

In recent years, more people have become aware of the kingdom fungi’s untapped potential, and people often tell Mihau they’ve watched the popular Netflix documentary, Fantastic Fungi.

But for Mihau, the passion has always been there.

“The fascination doesn't stop, it grows more and more fascinating as we go.”