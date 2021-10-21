Wellington Water launches independent review into wastewater treatment operations

The independent review panel has also been asked to look further into the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant’s operations and performance. (File photo)

Wellington Water has launched an independent review of its wastewater treatment operations.

The review was launched after 10 warnings, infringement and abatement notices across wastewater operations since May 2020.

This included dry weather sludge discharge from August 19 from the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Wellington Water was notified about this incident by the community instead of Veolia – an international company it had been working with on the region's wastewater treatment operations.

“Veolia did not notify us of this incident – they should have. This incident and the ones before it, highlighted to us that action is needed now,” Wellington Water’s chief executive Colin Crampton​ said.

Over the past 12 months, Wellington Water has been working with Veolia to improve its performance.

“The public expects that wastewater, collected from houses and businesses, to be fully treated before it is put in the ocean,” Crampton said.

“Unfortunately, these notices and incident are an indication that the wastewater treatment plants are not being operated to a standard that we would expect, which is why we’re initiating the review now.”

The independent review will be led by Roly Frost and Raveen Jaduram.

It is expected to be completed by the end of December and Wellington Water is working with its council owners on who will make up the panel.

Wellington Water will also ask the independent review panel to look further into the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant’s operations and performance.

While the review took place, the treatment plant consent application will be paused.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker​ said she was frustrated and disappointed to hear about Veolia’s failings in managing the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“I wholeheartedly welcome a vigorous review and look forward to the findings. Porirua City Council and our community expect all our facilities to adhere to robust operating and reporting standards,” Baker said.

“I’d like to assure the Tītahi Bay community and the Our Bay Our Say group that the council has heard them, and these actions being taken we hope will lead to a safer and healthier Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.”

Along with the independent review, Wellington Water would also be looking at better ways to notify the public about discharges and bypasses.