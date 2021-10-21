Serious truck crash on Queen Charlotte Drive in Marlborough

A serious crash has happened on Queen Charlotte Drive, the main road linking Picton and Havelock. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in a truck crash on Queen Charlotte Drive in Marlborough.

Police were notified of the crash, between Havelock and Moenui Rd, near the Cullen Point lookout, at 10.45am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said a truck had gone down a bank.

An ambulance and the Havelock, Renwick and Linkwater Volunteer Fire Brigades also responded.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible as there would be delays.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

