New chancellor elected to Victoria University

A new chancellor has been elected to Victoria University of Wellington.

Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington will have a new chancellor in 2022.

John Allen has been elected as the chancellor, succeeding Neil Paviour-Smith.

Allen was unanimously elected to lead the University’s governing body at a meeting of the Council.

He is currently chief executive of WellingtonNZ and is a former chief executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the New Zealand Racing Board, the New Zealand Post Group and a partner in the law firm Rudd Watts & Stone. He is also an experienced company director whose been on several boards.

Allen is an alumnus of the university, and has been on council since January 2018. He is also chair of the university's Audit and Risk Committee.

In a statement, Allen said it was a privilege to take leadership of the university council.

“This is one of New Zealand’s greatest centres of research, learning, and innovation.

“The impact of the University is seen not just in the contribution that its graduates make in their chosen disciplines but in the research, writing and advocacy of its academics, who are helping to grapple with issues from COVID-19 to climate change and the legacy of colonisation.

“It is a fantastic place with an exciting future.”

As chancellor, Allen will head the university council and lead it in governance responsibilities, including strategic direction.

He is also the ceremonial head of the university presiding over occasions such as graduation.

Victoria University’s vice-chancellor, Grant Guilford, will also leave the university in early 2022.

Council member Dr Dianne McCarthy was unanimously re-elected to the position of Pro-Chancellor at the same meeting.

The Pro-Chancellor is the deputy chair of the council. McCarthy was first elected Pro-Chancellor in 2021.

She has extensive experience in a number of senior management and governance roles in the tertiary education, science and health sectors.

A former chief executive of Royal Society Te Apārangi, Dr McCarthy is deputy chair of the board of the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, a trustee of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, and a member of a range of other governance boards.