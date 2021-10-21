Chief Coroner opens inquiry into Christchurch terror attack

The Chief Coroner has opened a coronial inquiry into the March 15 mosque shooting in Christchurch.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said on Thursday she had started an inquiry into the terror attack that killed 51 people in March 2019.

“In making this decision, I have considered the questions and concerns raised by families of the Shaheed, victims and other interested parties,” she said in a statement.

“Opening an inquiry allows more in-depth investigation into the causes and circumstances of the deaths resulting from the attacks.

“It also allows a coroner to make recommendations or comments that might prevent similar deaths happening in the future.”

The coroner said an inquiry must be opened before an inquest can be held. No decision has been made about whether an inquest will occur.

Due to Judge Marshall’s retirement, Coroner Brigitte Windley will lead the inquiry.

“The Coroners Court will work to ensure the families of the Shaheed, victims and interested parties continue to be involved in the inquiry process, that the many people and communities impacted by this tragedy find some answers to lingering questions, and that the deceased are given a voice,” the statement said.

The families of the victims were previously provided with two sets of information – one with general details about the shooting and another with specific information on how a particular person died.

The package included a timeline of the events on the day, photos of the victims as they entered the mosque for prayers on March 15, a schematic view of where each victim was when they died, and a report from the forensic pathologist on the nature of each victim’s fatal injuries.

The purpose of the Coroners Court is to establish the facts of how someone died and determine whether any recommendations should be made for how similar deaths could be prevented in the future.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the terror attack, released on December 8, included 44 recommendations including creating a new national intelligence and security agency, changing firearms licensing rules and reforming hate speech laws.

However, the commission found there was no way police, the Security Intelligence Service or any other public sector agency could have been alerted about the imminent terrorist attack.

The 792-page report said that with the benefit of hindsight, there were clear events that could be linked to the terrorist’s planning and preparation, but the signs were “fragmentary” and could not be put together at the time.

The 29-year-old Australian national who shot and killed 51 people and injured 40 others at the two mosques in Christchurch was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.