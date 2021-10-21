Truck driver who died after fatal crash on Remutaka Hill named

A man died after the truck he was driving crashed down a bank on Remutaka Hill.

Police have named the driver who died after his truck went down a bank on Remutaka Hill last Saturday.

He was Christopher Mclean, 55, of Levin.

In a statement, police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The truck overturned and crashed down a steep bank on State Highway 2 just before midday.

A large operation to remove the truck may mean multiple SH2 closures.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional maintenance and operations manager Mark Owen said retrieving the truck and container from below the road would be a “challenging exercise and required careful planning”.

“It is likely to involve night-time road closures over a couple of nights next week, subject to weather conditions, to allow the crane to establish to complete the retrieval.

Owen said Waka Kotahi was working with suppliers on the retrieval plan and would advise details once confirmed.

“We will confirm dates and timings along with the likely impacts on traffic ahead of the work being undertaken.”

GOOGLE MAPS The entirety of the Remutaka Hill route was closed to traffic following the crash.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said some investigation of the vehicle had been done on the scene, but further evidential work was needed before it could be retrieved.

The vehicle was believed to be carrying digger equipment and the whole rig was estimated to weigh about 35 tonnes.

He said engineers had to assess the narrow section of road to work out how the retrieval operation would be carried out.

“It’s not going to be easy. The weight of it, where it is, getting cranes on the road.

“It is quite a narrow piece of road and you’ve got the hill right on one side with not much room and then there’s hardly any room before bank drops away quite steeply.”

Jennings said the container would have to be emptied before it was pulled up to the road and it would have to be done when it was not windy.