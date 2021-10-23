Handyman in the sights of police after leaving trail of unhappy customers

Mark Morton, pictured, was paid $1705 by Aotea resident Anaci du Plessis for work in her home office. After being paid the money and starting the job, he never returned.

Police say they are working to bring a case against a Wellington handyman after some reported being left thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Seven complaints have been made to police about the man, understood to be Mark Morton​, who has been advertising handyman services on various local community Facebook pages in Wellington.

Police believe all the cases are linked, a spokesman said.

“We are actively working to bring a case against the person responsible and bring a halt to their alleged offending to prevent any further victimisations.”

In some cases, the offending appears to be criminal, the spokesman said.

But Morton is adamant he is not conducting a scam, saying he intends to pay back the money or complete the work.

Kristine Ford, a solo mother of two from Miramar, said she paid Morton a deposit of $2133 in September for work that was never started.

After advertising on her local community page in July asking for recommendations of someone who could paint her roof, Ford met with an “engaging” Morton, who provided her a quote.

Ford said she spent several months saving up the money, before paying Morton a 30 per cent deposit on September 13.

Ten days after paying the money, Morton still had not shown up, Ford said, citing various reasons including the weather, car troubles, and delays with scaffolding.

Supplied Kristine Ford paid more than $2000 to Mark Morton to paint her roof, but she says he never started the work.

Ford asked Morton to get in touch with her or refund her money, otherwise she would go to police.

“Hey Mark, I have a horrible feeling you have scammed me,” the message said.

“I’m really uncomfortable with the lack of communication and action on your part,” she said, four days later, after Morton blamed car issues again for not showing up.

Ford said he then showed up on October 4, inspected the roof, and left again, saying he’d return the next day.

When Morton didn’t show up for three more days, Ford told him to not come back onto her property, as she was feeling unsafe about the situation, and filed a police report.

In response to questions from Stuff, Morton said he intended to complete the work but as Ford told her not to come back, he could not.

“She told me to go away. I don't have to return the deposit, but I'm quite willing to go and do the work,” he said.

Ford said she wanted to support local when looking for someone to complete the work, but has now lost confidence, trust, and a feeling of safety in her home.

After posting on social media about her experience, she received several messages from people who had similar experiences with Morton.

“I've lost so much sleep – $2000 is a lot of money for me. There's been a lot of tears. As a result, I'm a lot less trusting. I've felt really stupid, I've berated myself, it's been really difficult. I've lost everything,” she said.

Aotea resident Anaci du Plessis​ said she paid Morton $1705 for work, after meeting with him and discussing work she needed doing to create a home office, including building a cupboard.

After arriving and completing some work, she said Morton did not return and ceased contact.

Du Plessis reported the dealings with police and her case is one of seven being investigated.

Morton admitted he “f..... up” with the job, and said he would refund du Plessis the money he owes her.

Another Aotea resident, who declined to be named, won a case against Morton at the Disputes Tribunal this year after he was paid for gardening work that he failed to complete.

Morton did not attend the hearing, and was ordered to pay $1500 by July 13. He is yet to pay, but said he intends to.

“I never went out to defraud people of anything. It’s not fraud because I intended on doing the work the whole time,” he told Stuff.

Customers who had issues with him should go through the Disputes Tribunal, he said.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been approached via social media for similar work, and feel the person wasn’t legitimate, or if there are concerns for others who have received similar offers, to report it.

“You can assist in preventing crimes occurring by notifying police when you have concerns about suspicious behaviour,” a spokesman said.

“Police would like to remind everyone to take extra vigilance when arranging work to be done at your private address. We recommend that anyone who is seeking a handyman or is approached with offers, to check they are legitimate and qualified before letting them do work around your property.

“You can also phone the relevant trades group or association. Make sure you obtain a quote for the work first and consider getting other quotes before going ahead with the work. Remember, if you have any concerns you can decline the offer.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Wellington police by calling 105. Anonymous information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.