Covid conditions slim down surf lifesaving patrols as summer season starts in Waikato

Lifeguards can work in bubbles of up to 10, Waikato clubs say, but that’s fewer than they’d normally have on the roster, and they’re working a bit differently.

Summer’s coming but the flags are only out at some alert level 3 beaches, where lifeguards have a new set of restrictions to work with.

One west coast Waikato club will run full patrols but with fewer life savers on the roster, while another has pared things back to observational patrols.

Full patrols will run at Sunset Beach Surf Life Saving Club in Port Waikato, as observational ones sounded like “an exercise in futility” to president Malcolm Beattie.

“If you are standing watching people and people get into difficulty, the two of you are not going to be much good. You may as well stand around and say, I am going to watch people drowning.

“We believe we have a responsibility to look after the people who are coming to the beaches - and they are coming to the beaches. Since the Prime Minister said to everyone go out and have fun, a picnic, the crowds at our beach at Port Waikato have just gone through the roof.”

Beattie admits it won’t be a normal roster of up to 15 lifeguards but restricted to 10.

“We will wear face masks if we are up on the tower, but on the beach we will be there with our boats and equipment, ready to cope with any issues that arise.”

Beattie said the club doesn't fully understand being limited to 10 guards.

“If it takes 12 or 15 people to look after the public, then for god’s sake let's just put on 12 to 15 people – what’s the difference?”

The club is telling its members that being vaccinated is not yet compulsory, but to get ready for that to change.

“We have three or four that don’t subscribe to the vaccination. They think they are wrong, and those people are entitled to their opinions and I respect that. But they’ve got to understand if that is the case they’re probably making a call that we can’t roster them on patrol.”

SURF LIFE SAVING NEW ZEALAND Some clubs are opting for an observational patrol during Covid-19 alert level 3, and not putting flags out (file photo).

While under “Covid patrol” conditions, lifeguards arrive early and talk through situations they could face.

“We just have to handle people a little differently, if you’ve got to resuscitate somebody, do you want to give a person mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the beach? Don’t know, some people might not want to do that, so we’ve got to talk about these things.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Raglan Surf Life Saving won’t be starting out with a flagged area on the beach under alert level 3, director David Galuszka said (file photo).

Down in Raglan, the club’s doing observational patrols from the clubhouse and beach, Raglan Surf Life Saving director David Galuszka said.

“We initially won’t have a flagged area on the beach.

“Obviously with Covid in the community, there’s that fine balance of do we put flags and have lots of people in one area or not having flags and potentially putting people in danger.

“I think from our perspective, if a flagged area is required we will put a flagged area up, because we would rather have people being safe in the water and prevent incidents from happening.”

Lifeguards will be in bubbles of five, which can be expanded to 10 if needed.

But Galuszka thinks an unfavourable forecast means Raglan won’t be swamped over the long weekend.

He said it has been a bit of a juggle to get organised for the season, especially when restrictions stop everyone being involved and coming out to upskill.

The board hasn't yet talked about lifeguards needing to be vaccinated, but it will be discussed in the near future, Galuszka said.