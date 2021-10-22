Mayor of town where magnitude 5.9 earthquake centred 'didn’t know it had happened'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was momentarily distracted this morning when an earthquake hit Wellington.

An earthquake has rattled the lower North Island – but those directly above the epicentre barely felt it.

Geonet says the shake, which struck 30 kilometres south-west of the King Country town of Taumarunui at 10.58am on Friday, during the Government’s announcement on how it would manage Covid-19 in the future, measured magnitude 5.9.

Geo Net/Supplied A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled New Zealand this morning.

Ruapehu District mayor Don Cameron, who is based in Taumarunui, said their emergency management team have recorded no damage from earthquake-related incidents.

“The fault line rises all the way to Wellington and I got an immediate text from my daughter in Petone asking if we were okay, because it shook the hell out of them. I told her we didn’t even know it had happened.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ruapehu District mayor Don Cameron says even though they were directly above the epicentre of the earthquake they didn’t feel a thing.

It hit at a depth of 210km. Initially, it was reported at magnitude 5.4, but was later upgraded.

More than 25,000 people across the country reported feeling the quake.

Victoria University of Wellington professor of geophysics Tim Stern said the tectonic plate subduction zone that ran up and down the North Island was good at transmitting energy.

“These subductive plates are quite cold and rigid and transmit seismic energy very efficiently.

“Then they distribute the energy up and down the North Island and you can feel them over a very wide area.”

Supplied Professor Tim Stern of Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Environment and Earth Sciences said the central part of the North Island can be cushioned from deep earthquakes by layers of partly molten mantle.

Stern said the reason this earthquake was so strongly felt in Wellington compared with King Country was likely because of its depth and the nature of the substrate in both areas.

He said the subduction zone was only 25 kilometres under the lower part of the North Island whereas it could be more than 200km deep under the central area.

The material between the subduction zone and the surface of the central North Island was poorly consolidated, partly molten mantle rock underneath the volcanic area which absorbed and dissipated the energy.

“They’re cushioned in effect, whereas other people would feel the transmission in other parts of the country.”

“We’re actually getting quite a number in that locality in the last five years or so.”