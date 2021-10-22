No vaccine certificate, no entry - new Covid-19 rules face tricky route through legal minefield

International vaccination certificates will be available to Australians from Tuesday, and will be introduced in New Zealand next month.

Some venues and services under a vaccine certification scheme will operate like a national border. No entry unless your documentation is in order. Stuff reporter MARTIN VAN BEYNEN looks at your rights.

As flagged in previous announcements, the Government is introducing a traffic light scheme incorporating vaccine certification, possibly as early as the end of November.

At “green”, hospitality businesses can operate as normal if they use vaccination certificates to ensure that their customers are vaccinated. If not, they can only host up to 100 people, seated and separated.

At orange, close contact businesses and gyms cannot operate without vaccine certificates.

“If you are a business that chooses to use vaccination certificates, you can operate at every level. If not, there will likely be some restrictions at some levels,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ said on Friday.

As agencies, organisations, event organisers and businesses get their heads around working with the traffic light system, some tricky situations will arise, and some difficult conversations will be had.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

The new system will require operators and providers to discriminate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. They will have to have procedures and decide what proof is sufficient. They will also face a form of discrimination if they decide to opt out of the scheme.

The Human Rights Commission has emphasised that even in times of a health emergency, the government must respect human rights and abide by commitments such as those imposed by international treaties.

But competing rights are at play. People have a right to life and healthcare and governments have a legal responsibility to ensure their citizens are protected against pandemics.

Cecilia Fabiano/AP Employees have their certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory, in Rome on Oct 15, 2021.

In New Zealand, it is not mandatory to have the vaccine, unless you work in areas covered by the Covid-19 Public Health (Vaccinations) Order, which covers things like MIQ facilities, high-risk border work and healthcare.

But the traffic light system will penalise people who decide not to get vaccinated.

Many questions about rights and discrimination will arise.

Most of the answers are common sense, even if they are underpinned by a dense network of codes, treaties and legislation.

In essence the Government can discriminate and give other people power to discriminate as much as it likes in health emergencies, subject to certain rules around sufficient justification.

Supplied A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

The overall test will be whether the interests of society as a whole overrule individual rights such as freedom to move around and freedom to be considered for a job without discrimination.

Under the Bill of Rights Act, discrimination of the sort envisaged by the traffic light scheme can be justified as long as it is necessary, has a legitimate aim, is proportionate and has a base in law.

The latter requirement might mean that the Government has to pass some new legislation to provide direction for the courts and to improve clarity. The new measures must also avoid inequality, which is tricky.

The British Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) says vaccination passports, based on race, religion, age and socio-economic background, will “disproportionately discriminate”.

Up to June, the World Health Organization counselled against the use of vaccination passports, saying they would “deepen inequities and promote differential freedom of movement.”

Andrew Medichini/AP An employee has her certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement. From October 15, certification was required for Italian public and private workplaces.

The approach the New Zealand courts will take is illustrated by a recent High Court case where a former Customs Officer challenged her sacking for her refusal to get vaccinated. The court had to decide if her right to be free from discrimination in the employment context had been infringed.

The court said no, it had not.

“The Court’s task in this case is to balance the benefit of the vaccine and the risk of being unvaccinated against any discrimination in relation to those affected,” Justice Peter Churchman said.

The scientific support for the vaccine and the benefits to the wider community of the new rules requiring border workers to be vaccinated outweighed any potential discrimination against that employee, he said.

Claire Breen, a law professor at Waikato University, recently wrote about the task facing the courts, saying: “Ultimately it will be a balancing act, not a case of absolutes.”

Some people against vaccination may still hold some hope the court will back up their right not to be discriminated against for a personal or religious belief that vaccination is injurious to them.

The Human Right Commission doesn’t provide much comfort.

It says the courts take the view that personal beliefs apply only to party political views. In other words an employer can’t discriminate against you because you vote for Winston Peters but can if you aren’t vaccinated.

In the context of a health emergency, a belief that a higher power forbids vaccination is unlikely to get much sympathy from the courts either.

Many situations will tilt the scales one way or the other. A disabled person who cannot be vaccinated could succeed in an argument that discrimination on the basis of a vaccination passport is unfair in their case because provision could be made for them.

Interesting times lie ahead.