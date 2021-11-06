Obituary: Akiko Ota was forever defined by what she saw in war

Gordon Sutherland and his wife, Akiko Ota, and their three sons John, Stuart and Peter

Akiko Ota Omundsen; eyewitness to war: b September 18, 1930; d May 19, 2021

Akiko Ota Omundsen​ will always be a reminder that, in war, there are no winners.

A witness to the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima, she led a remarkable life that was defined by what she had seen and experienced at the end of World War II.

The daughter of one of Japan’s highest ranking naval figures, Rear Admiral Minoru Ota​, she came to New Zealand in 1953 after marrying a New Zealand soldier, Gordon Sutherland.

In 2009 she recalled to Radio New Zealand seeing the atomic mushroom rise above Hiroshima and badly burnt people dropping dead in front of her.

To the surprise of the interviewer, Jason Moon, she supported the use of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs to end the war.

Describing them as a “very good idea”, she said it would have been a “disaster” for Japan if the fighting had continued.

It was a view that not all Japanese would agree with, but she ended the interview with a plea: “No more war, please.”

Phil Reid/Stuff Akiko Ota Omundsen in 2002.

By the time the bombs were dropped, her father had already ​ committed suicide. He was the final commander of the Japanese naval forces defending the Oroku Peninsula during the infamous Battle of Okinawa, one of the bloodiest and hard-fought battles of the war. His role in it remains controversial to this day.

His death, on June 13, 1945, left his wife Katsu and their 12 children – including 15-year-old Akiko – struggling.​

She had a lucky break when she met New Zealander Phyllis Hindle​, who was involved with the YMCA.

Stuff Gordon Sutherland married Akiko Ota in 1953 and the couple had three children. The 93-year-old says his former wife was a complex woman, who was very proud of her Japanese heritage.

Encouraged to learn English, typing and other office skills, Akiko Ota became a Christian and kept up a life-long friendship with Hindle.

To help learn English, Ota was encouraged to have pen friends, including Christchurch schoolgirl Pamela Smith.

Ota was hired by the Commonwealth Occupation Force and worked for the Australians. In 1951 Sergeant Gordon Sutherland from the NZ Army K Force was working in the records and pay office, next door.

He spotted Ota through a glass petition, and a friendship blossomed. In June 1953 they were married by padre Les Gomm​, an Australian.

When the New Zealand authorities heard about the marriage, it was voided on the grounds that it had to be carried out by a Kiwi, and they were married a second time.

Settling into a new life in Marton, in rural Rangitikei​, was challenging for Ota. Traumatised by the war and revelations about the mistreatment of Allied military personnel and civilians, Kiwis had little love for the Japanese.

Stuff Akiko’s mother, Katsu Ota, with Akiko’s sons John, Peter and Stuart in Dannevirke, circa 1966. Years later, Akiko said they had a hard time at school because of being half-Japanese, though Peter says that was not the case.

She said it was “exciting” to learn how to make jam and to pickle peaches, but the reality was that she was not welcome.

“Not many New Zealand people like Japan. They used to tell me ‘My father died [in the war], my uncle passed away’ ... they told me many, many times, ‘Japan go home’,” she said in 2009.

The couple had three children, and years later Ota said the boys got a hard time at school because of her nationality.

Her marriage to Gordon Sutherland was not a happy one and, after 20 years, they separated. She married Captain Eric Omundsen​, who later appeared at the Royal Commission to Inquire into the Crash on Mt Erebus on behalf of the Department of Civil Aviation. Omundsen​ died in 1995.

It would have been easy to be deterred by the anti-Japanese sentiment she encountered but, buoyed by her Christian faith, Ota set about fostering closer links between Japan and New Zealand.

Living in Wellington, she worked for the Department of Internal Affairs and the Japanese embassy as an interpreter, provided assistance to Japanese fishermen, and helping set up the Japan Society of Wellington.

She was involved in creating a sister city relationship between Sakai and Wellington, and helped to set up Sangatsukai​, a group for Japanese women living in Wellington.

In recognition of her work in building a better relationship with Japan, she was awarded the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Rays, by the emperor of Japan in 2000. In 2009, she was involved, with the Japan Society, in getting the name Tokyo Lane reinstated to a Wellington street, 67 years after the war ended.

Stuff Akiko Ota Omundsen, far right, at a 2019 memorial service for the Battle of Okinawa. With her are her brother, Taosa, and sister, Sugako. Standing at the back is her son, Peter Sutherland, who says his mother made “made great efforts” to attend such events to honour her father and others who fought, and died, for their country in World War II.

After her death, the Japanese embassy in Wellington paid tribute to Ota. “While experiencing hardships and challenges as one of the first Japanese in the country, she never succumbed to them, but rather stepped forward with courage and enthusiasm to promote bonds and friendship between Japan and New Zealand.”

It was the war that always defined her life.

In a 1995 interview with the Evening Post, she defended her father, Admiral Ota, arguing that he was against the war, and that Japan had little to apologise for.

“What about my father and the people of Japan, the people who died in Hiroshima? They also lost their lives.

“People know wars are terrible things. The main thing is they shouldn’t ever happen again,” she said.

“I would ask the bomber [who dropped the atom bomb on Hiroshima] to say sorry to the Japanese children. We [children] didn't ask to start the war,” she said, weeping at the memory of lost school friends.”

She went on to say she was “saddened” that people celebrating VJ Day would only be acknowledging the defeat of Japan.

It was not a view with which all readers agreed, as shown in a letter to the Evening Post after the interview was published.

​“If Akiko Omundsen had real insight she would feel humiliated, certainly, but not ‘saddened’ that Westerners want to celebrate triumphing over evil in 1945, which is what Victory over Japan (VJ) Day was and always will remain,” the letter writer said.

Supplied/Stuff Akiko Ota Omundsen was a witness to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. She lived much of her later life in Wellington.

“Japan's repentance, apologies and compensation are needed as tangible proof of its insight and sincerity in never repeating its fiendish atrocities. It might also help victims heal some, though not all, of their wounds.”

In later life, Akiko Ota found comfort in changing attitudes towards the Japanese.

In a 2002 interview she said living in Wellington is “almost like living in Japan”, with all the Japanese restaurants and the increasing number of students.

Peter Sutherland is proud of what his mother achieved in improving relations between Japan and New Zealand.

Although she became a naturalised Kiwi in 1958, she never lost her love of Japanese culture and was aware of who her father was, and what he did at Okinawa.

She returned regularly to Japan, maintaining links with her family and attending events to commemorate the Battle of Okinawa.

He disagreed with statements that he and his two brothers had a difficult time growing up, but was aware that it was tough for Ota living in places such as Marton and Dannevirke.

The Presbyterian church was a source of comfort to his mother, who he says was a complex character.

“She was a very positive and outgoing lady, she was stubborn and forthright but also very ambitious.”

Longtime friend and neighbour Brian Poole​ said it was a privilege to get to know Ota and that researching her life story, after she died, had been very interesting. She was a private person, who was hard to get to know, but she was always very proud to be Japanese.

A staunch member of the Khandallah Presbyterian Church, she became an elder in 2004 and an elder emeritus in 2009. She is survived by her first husband, Gordon Sutherland, their children John, Stuart (deceased) and Peter, and four grandchildren.

Sources: Gordon Sutherland, Peter Sutherland, Brian Poole and Stuff Archives.