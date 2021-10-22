Buller has the lowest vaccination rates in South Island – how can it catch up?

The South Island will move out out of hard restrictions if the DHBs hit 90 per cent double-dose vaccination.

Jamie Cleine is calling on his community to step up, get vaccinated against Covid-19, and avoid holding the entire South Island back.

Nearly 2000 of the Buller district’s 8272 eligible population are unvaccinated, Ministry of Health data shows. Overall, 75.9 per cent of residents have had one dose and 59.6 per cent have had two doses. The Government has announced a new traffic light system of restrictions to replace the alert level framework once the country hits 90 per cent vaccination rates in every region.

That is a long way off in Buller. The town of Karamea had one of the lowest rates in the country – just 61.3 per cent of residents have received at least one dose. Inangahua was also lagging at 60.8 per cent.

Cleine, the Buller mayor, said locals had had plenty of opportunities to get jabbed. A mobile vaccination clinic had been to Karamea three times and was scheduled to visit again next month.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: South Island could relax restrictions before the rest if vaccination targets are reached

* Skydives, rugby tickets and free phones - but experts say vaccine incentives won't work for all

* Covid-19: 4WD turned into mobile vaccine clinic to boost rural Māori and youth rates



Joanne Naish/Stuff From left: Anika Ngaamo, Aleigha Hutana-Ngaamo and Tamaki Tumahai at Arahura Marae with a new ute bringing vaccinations to rural areas on the West Coast.

“People just need to do it,” he said, “It's just a no-brainer. The longer people muck around the longer people hold the whole bloody region up.”

Buller is one of six South Island councils areas with first dose uptake rates under 80 per cent. The others are Grey, Southland, Gore, Waimate and Clutha.

The West Coast District Health Board (WCDHB) had vaccinated most people at clinics and drive-through events, Cleine said. Reaching the rest, particularly those in rural areas, would be labour intensive.

“There needs to be a whole lot of driving up to gates and driving up driveways.”

Cleine believed there was some complacency in Buller because the district had never had a Covid case. Low youth uptake was also bringing the district’s rate down, he said, due to young people reading vaccine misinformation on social media.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine’s district has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the South Island

A Karamea local, who did not want to be named, said there were a lot of anti-vaccination people in the area.

“The old people all rushed in to get theirs but it’s the younger ones saying they don’t want to get jabbed.

“If people are saying they haven’t had access to the clinic that’s rubbish because we all travel regularly to Westport where there is a drop-in clinic open every day.”

Poutini Waiora, a health and social service provider owned by Poutini Ngāi Tahu, has launched a ute which will travel to rural areas to boost vaccination rates.

The first four-wheel drive headed out earlier this month. Three more vehicles will join the fleet next week.

Poutini Waiora acting chief executive and Ngai Tahi kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said the mobile service was prepared to go to whānau wherever they might be – from the farm gate to the whitebait stand.

WCDHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Philip Wheble said the board was working to reduce as many barriers as possible.

“Both DHB and Poutini Waiora staff have been phoning people we know haven’t yet engaged in the programme to invite them to get vaccinated,” he said.

Most unvaccinated residents were in the main towns of Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika, he said. Uptake was lowest among 12 to 24-year-olds.

“Over the next few weeks, we will continue to offer a variety of clinical settings including drive-through events, fixed clinics, home visits, rest homes and health centres.”

The team was also willing to go to any Coast community in its mobile clinic and people could call on 0800 492 342.

Clinics were open to drop-ins in the main towns, and mobile clinics were heading to Reefton, Fox Glacier and workplaces in the Grey and Westland districts in October. Mobile clinics would visit Moana, Whataroa, Franz Josef, Haast, Karamea, Ngakawau, Kumara and Hari Hari in November.

The best vaccination rate on the West Coast was in the Karoro area, near Greymouth, where 87.2 per cent of people had received at least their first dose. The Lake Brunner area had the lowest rate in the region – just 51.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Stewart Nimmo Lake Brunner has the lowest vaccination rate in the West Coast – the region with the lowest rate in the South Island.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he did not know if the West Coast could reach the Government’s 90 per cent target.

“The South Island shouldn't be in level anything. 90 per cent for the entire country when the South Island is at day 348 without a case of Covid seems to be very extreme. People would have the feeling that 90 per cent is a target that can't be met.”

Smith would not blame West Coasters if the rest of the country was left waiting for the region to catch up.

"It won't be the West Coast dragging the country back it will be the people that sets the rules," he said.