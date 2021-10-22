Large Lower Hutt scrub fire under control, police seeking drone user

Large Bush fire in the hills above Naenae, Lower Hutt.

A large fire running through the Hutt Valley hills has been contained – but police are trying to track down a drone user who put the aerial operation at risk.

Wellington district assistant fire commander Craig Cottrill said operations in Naenae were now winding down and residents from about a dozen homes that were evacuated have now returned.

About six crews remain at the scene and monitoring will take place for another 90 minutes.

Cottrill said the two helicopters being used to put out the blaze had to move away from the fire for about 15 minutes, after reports of a drone flying in the area.

Supplied/Amber Woolf Fire in the hills of Naenae.

His message to drone operators was, although it might be tempting to go and have a look, “if you fly, we can’t fly.”

The fire, which started about 4pm near Wilkie Cres, had spread across 2 hectares of native vegetation, he said.

Supplied/Amber Woolf Two helicopters are now battling the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way. Initial reports suggested there may have been a motorcycle in the area, Cottrill said.

A police spokeswoman said police had assisted Fire and Emergency at the scene.

“t this early stage the fire is being treated as unexplained, and we will be making follow-up inquiries,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Craig Cottrill says the scrub fire behind Naenae is under control.

No properties were threatened, Fenz said earlier, but the evacuation helped with the flight path for helicopters working on scene.

The 11 crews are a mix of urban and rural, from Hutt Valley and Wainuiomata.

Monique Prins called 111 about 4pm after noticing the fire from her deck in Kelson, overlooking Naenae.

“It looked bigger in the beginning in a way, it's a long line. It’s grown either end up the hill and towards the houses,” she said.

Supplied Eleven crews are working to extinguish the fire.

A fire engine had been sending a “constant stream” of water down towards nearby properties.

Wilkie Cres resident Rebecca Carras said she watched the fire spread up the ridge in front of her house about 20m in five minutes.

“There are flames shooting up at the top of the ridge, it just seems to keep spreading,” she said.