Whanganui Lotto player wins $1 million

The long weekend is about to get a lot better for a Whanganui Lotto player having won $1 million in Saturday’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Two other players won $100,000 with Strike Four with the winning tickets sold at New World in Warkworth and Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati.

On Wednesday one single Pōkeno player won $42.2 million prize – the second-largest Lotto win ever.