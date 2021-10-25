After lockdown and level 2 restrictions, thousands enjoyed 'epic' final weekend at Mt Hutt

A sizeable crowd was already waiting before the skifield opened on June 12, 2020, including Ben Yorston, who was first in line for the eighth year in a row.

It was a season dominated by the lockdown, level 2 restrictions and the absence of Auckland skiers, but it was an “epic” final weekend at Mt Hutt.

The Canterbury skifield closed on Monday and those who took to the slopes were treated to some of the best spring conditions for a decade.

Around 3000 people headed to Mt Hutt for the final three days of the season, the first time My Hutt has been open until Labour Weekend since 2008.

To mark the final weekend there was a barbecue and the traditional pond skim, which saw skiers and snowboarders – some in clothes more suited for the beach than the slopes – race down the slope and glide across the water of a man-made pond.

Some succeeded, some failed – but most got very cold and wet.

James Urquhart, general manager operations at Mt Hutt, said everyone had a great closing weekend.

“It's been epic, it's been a lot of fun,” he said.

Mt Hutt Dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts, this skier looks dressed for a day at the beach, not a day on the slopes.

“Closing weekend's always fun because it just brings out all the families and the people that ski and support us for the whole season.”

Urquhart said conditions were so good – with around two to three metres of snow in some places – that on Monday he was able to ski the South Face four times, something that can rarely be done during the final weekend.

Mt Hutt This pair braved the cold during the final weekend fun at Mt Hutt.

“I was just skiing with customers. There were just groups of us hanging out and talking about how good of a season it's been.”

This year’s season was like a “film trilogy”, he said.

“It started off great and everyone was really excited, then we went into a lockdown and when we came out we were under level 2.”

Mt Hutt The traditional pond skim was held at Mt Hutt on Saturday and Sunday.

“We were pleased to be open but sad that our North Island cousins couldn’t come down for a ski.

“The people who came up during level 2, they had a blast. They understood the rules, and we just had to make it happen.”

When New Zealand was plunged into level 4 lockdown on August 18, southern skifields had just had the biggest snow dump of the season and were primed for peak season skiing and snowboarding.

The South Island’s skifields reopened in early September but, speaking last week, NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson said visitor numbers were about 40 per cent down on 2019.

Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, in Queenstown, were badly affected by the loss of the Australian and Auckland markets but Mt Hutt had great snow and lots of local visitors.