Kyle Harris's battle to correct daughter's birth certificate after wife's death

He's determined to get Katherine's name on the birth certificate of their daughter, Paige, who was carried by a surrogate. At the moment, her mother is "not recorded".

A Te Kauwhata man is feeling “vindicated'' as a public petition to get his late wife’s name on their daughter’s birth certificate nears 50,000 signatures.

Katherine Harris never met Paige, who was carried by a surrogate, but Kyle Harris told his wife he’d get her name on the piece of paper.

An online petition to the government has attracted more than 48,000 signatures.

“Hopefully that will be enough weight behind it to kind of force the government to make a decision. And 50,000 is a lot of people, it is one percent of the population,” Kyle Harris said.

READ MORE:

* 'You’re adopted': The secret no one wanted to tell me

* The truth about New Zealand's adoption laws: Two families tell their tales



“After battling it for nearly two years a bit of self-doubt crept in ... It’s a bit vindicating for me. Yes it is a big deal to me, and it’s a big deal to a lot of people.”

Paige’s birth certificate has “not recorded” for her mother because Katherine died in December 2019, before the couple could officially adopt Paige when she was born in March 2020.

Supplied Kyle Harris is fighting to get his daughter Paige's birth certificate corrected, so it has her late mother's name on it.

Katherine was born with cystic fibrosis, had a lung transplant in 2012, and married Kyle in 2013.

They checked the typical boxes – honeymoon, buying a house – and then all their friends were having kids.

Medical advice was that it wasn’t safe for Katherine to carry a baby because of the anti-rejection transplant drugs she was taking.

“[Katherine] would come back from friends' baby showers crying. So we decided we would investigate, and we went down the surrogacy route.”

SUPPLIED Kyle Harris won’t give up the battle to get Katherine’s name on Paige’s birth certificate, even if it takes 40 years.

The couple went through lawyers, an ethics committee on assisted reproductive technology requirements, and checks by police and Oranga Tamariki.

Friends Renee and Josh Johnson offered to carry the Harrises’ baby, and Renee Johnson fell pregnant with the first IVF attempt.

“We took it as a sign that it was meant to be,” Kyle Harris said.

Soon after, Katherine developed a bad cough – not uncommon for cystic fibrosis patients – which proved serious enough for her to be put back on the transplant list.

SUPPLIED Katherine Harris always wanted to be a mother but medical advice was that she couldn't carry a baby herself.

“She just got progressively worse, and it came to the end of November, beginning of December ... I think it was then that everyone realised that she probably wasn’t going to make it.”

Oranga Tamariki indicated then that there could be a problem getting Katherine’s name on the birth certificate.

Katherine died on December 28, 2019.

While grieving, Harris had to re-do all the adoption steps, for a solo adoption, not a joint one.

Supplied Paige never met her mum Katherine, but knows her from photos all around the house.

Paige was born on the day New Zealand went into the first Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

“No family could see her, and I was by myself, so that was a bit tough.”

Harris’ lawyer also had to invoke a special clause in the law, because it was illegal for a single male to adopt a female child.

The bigger battle was getting Katherine’s name on Paige’s birth certificate – though Harris didn’t expect it to be so hard.

Numerous avenues have been tried, including Births, Deaths and Marriages, Internal Affairs minister Chris Faafoi and even Jacinda Ardern.

After knockbacks, Josh Johnson began the online petition.

Paige is now 18 months old and knows her mum, Kyle Harris said.

SUPPLIED An online petition is trying to help get Katherine Harris’s name on Paige’s birth certificate.

“I have pictures everywhere in the house of Kat ... when I point to the picture she says, Mummy, Mummy.”

“If it takes 40 years of petitioning for [the birth certificate] to be changed then I guess that’s what it has to be. I am determined.”

Registrar-General Birth, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery said this tragic situation was not considered when the current law was established.

Montgomery has to go by the adoption order.

”When a court determines that only one parent should be recognised for a child, then I am obliged to list only that parent on a birth certificate.”

The family would need specialist legal advice on whether the court could revise the order, Montgomery said.