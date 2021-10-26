Friends pay tribute to 'grandfather' of gliding community after microlight crash

Bo Nilsson died when his microlight crashed on Monday near Omarama.

Friends have paid tribute to an international gliding instructor with a “huge presence” after he was killed in a microlight crash on Monday.

Bo Lennart Nilsson, 76, died when the Baby Great Lakes single-seat microlight he piloted crashed near Twizel-Omarama Rd, near Lake Ōhau.

Nilsson was in his 20s when he moved to New Zealand from Sweden after a career in the merchant navy.

He set up two successful restaurants in Wellington and began gliding in the 1990s at the Wellington Gliding Club. He then sold his restaurants and became a full-time gliding instructor.

Until several years ago, Nilsson travelled to the northern hemisphere to instruct in England and Wales during the New Zealand winter before coming back to New Zealand for summer.

He was an “A” category instructor, meaning he was considered to be at the top of his field and was highly regarded in the gliding community.

Gavin Wills was friends with Nilsson for 25 years and worked with him in his own previous business, Glide Omarama.

About 15 years ago, Nilsson built his own chalet on the Omarama airfield and would fly every day if conditions were suitable.

Supplied Bo Nilsson was an international gliding instructor.

“He’s one of our grandfathers.”

Wills last saw his friend at an airfield meeting at 10am on Monday where weather conditions were discussed.

Nilsson was cheerful before he embarked on the flight, Wills said.

Omarama Gliding Club chief flying instructor Gavin Wrigley said Nilsson was a quiet man with a “huge presence”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the fatal plane crash on Twizel-Omarama Rd on Monday.

“He was my best friend here. We were very close.”

Wrigley described Nilsson as an interesting and entertaining character who would be missed by the Omarama community.

“I’ve never known him to say anything negative about anyone.”

Wrigley watched Nilsson take off on Monday but did not know what had happened until police arrived at the airfield to find out who was piloting the microlight.

Having viewed the wreckage, Wrigley said he had no idea what happened to cause the crash.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) inspector was expected to arrive at the crash site on Tuesday afternoon.

“CAA has already been contacted by a witness to the crash,’’ a spokesperson said.

“We are appealing to members of the public. If anyone else in the area saw or heard anything that may be of help, could they please reach out to CAA and email comms@caa.govt.nz and an investigator will get back to you.”

Supplied Former Glide Omarama owner Gavin Wills describes Nilsson as being one of the “grandfathers” of the gliding community.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said the pilot’s death was a “tragedy’’.

‘’Our condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased person,’’ he said.

Omarama Airfield chairman Clive Geddes said Nilsson was a respected glider “around the world”.

“He was enormously skilled, and very generous with his time. He will be missed.”