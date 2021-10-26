Demolition of Naenae pool begins ahead of multi-million dollar rebuild

An excavator was used to start the demolition of Naenae Olympic Pool in Lower Hutt.

Demolition of Lower Hutt’s Naenae Olympic Pool is underway more than 2½ years after it was identified as a seismic risk and closed.

A hole torn in the side of the building marks the beginning of a long and expensive journey – up to $68 million – to restore the swimming facility.

Hutt City’s Eastern Ward Councillor, Andy Mitchell, was pleased to see the work start and said visual progress on the rebuild had been a long time coming.

“It’s good to see progress. The people of Naenae have been waiting patiently for a while now. I think a few people were a bit sceptical,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Artist's impressions of the yet to be rebuilt Naenae pool in Lower Hutt.

Last week, the Hutt City Council released proposed plans for the pool which include a 50-metre pool, leisure and splash pools, fitness centre and a hydro slide.

Mitchell’s impression of the design was that it was very similar to the old one.

“It’s what’s affordable. I would have liked to have seen a little bit more ... maybe the inclusion of a programmes pool.”

He hoped feedback would help shape the pool into a facility that met the community’s needs.

He understood the new pool would be more efficient to run and was pleased sustainability had been considered.

STUFF Locals like the idea of a Māui statue on top of a new Naenae Pool. (First published December 2019)

In a statement, Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said, “demolition brings us a step closer to rebuilding the Naenae Pool and restoring the beating heart of the town centre”.

Many of the pool’s 450,000 annual visitors shopped at the adjacent business area, Hillary Court, which has suffered since the 2019 closure.

Demolition is expected to continue into early 2022 and construction is projected to be complete by mid 2024.