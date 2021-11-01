Publicly-funded $6m housing scheme being reworked for the third time

Christchurch City Council is trying to get low to modest income families into affordable homes. (File photo)

A multi-million dollar publicly-funded initiative to help people buy their first home is being reworked for the third time.

No-one has yet benefited from the $6 million Christchurch Housing Initiative, which was approved in 2017, and it will be at least another year before anyone does.

The programme, which was funded equally by Christchurch City Council and the Government, aimed to help 50 low to modest income families buy their own home through a shared loan scheme.

Regulatory issues with that plan led to the council moving to a shared ownership model in mid-2020, but that has been beset by lending problems.

READ MORE:

* $6m scheme to help families buy home has zero success after two years

* There is no single solution to the housing crisis, innovative build-to-rents are needed

* Golden Bay's affordable housing project receives multiple land offers

* Christchurch housing trust receives another council loan to build more social houses



The council decided last week to investigate a leasehold housing scheme on council land or other land owned by community housing providers.

It also decided to provide up to $2m of the scheme money as grant funding for affordable housing projects.

Council strategic policy head Emma Davis​ said staff were now looking to create affordable leasehold housing on council-owned land at Carey St in Somerfield.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff It will be at least another year before anyone can benefit from the Christchurch Housing Initiative, meanwhile house prices are continuing to climb. (File photo)

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust was leading the development of 35 units at Carey St, and was supportive of leasehold housing, Davis said.

If the new approach was deemed to be feasible, the development was not expected to start until late 2022 – five years after the scheme was approved.

The proposed approach would see the community housing provider build the house, assisted by funds from the initiative. The family would buy the house via a mortgage to repay the provider, and would also pay the ground lease on the land.

STUFF For many, an affordable home is an unattainable dream, forcing tens of thousands onto the social housing waitlist. (First published October 2020)

The leasehold scheme was a proven model and has been working for several years in Queenstown.

Council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said the aim of the programme was to put people in warm, dry houses. It was not to build wealth.

Cr Andrew Turner said going ahead with the leasehold scheme would mean the city could finally realise the benefit from the funding.

The initiative would bring many of the same positive benefits that full home-ownership did, and would be a huge improvement for families in rental situations where they had little security of tenure and lived in constant fear of rent increases, he said.

Four councillors – James Gough, Aaron Keown, Sam MacDonald and Catherine Chu – voted against the scheme.

MacDonald said the council had been “going around in circles” for years, and he was not convinced the council could make housing affordable.

He wanted the council to look at other ways of addressing housing, whether it was focusing more on consenting or working with community housing providers.

Cr Sara Templeton said moving to a proven method to make housing more affordable for residents was crucial at this time when house prices had skyrocketed.

About $320,000 of the initiative funding has been used for establishment costs and legal and advisory fees.