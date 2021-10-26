Invercargill councillors vote to pay mana whenua representatives $34,000

Invercargill City councillors have decided the council’s two mana whenua representatives should each be paid the equal of their own base rate – $34,667.

But not all agreed, with deputy mayor Nobby Clark believing they should get $20,000 a year.

Pania Coote, of Te Rūnanga o Awarua, and Evelyn Cook, of the Waihōpai Rūnaka, were at the Tuesday meeting during which councillors decided how much they should be paid.

The pair have full voting rights on two council committees, but not so at full council meetings, and they were not elected onto the council.

The councillors were given three options to consider by council staff: $34,667, $20,000 or $27,000.

The runaka wanted the pair, who are projected to work 10 hours a month, to be paid the same base rate as a councillor, and that’s what the councillors ultimately decided.

Clark believed $20,000 was appropriate for reasons including that they were projected to work 10 hours a month, and he suggested Ngāi Tahu could top that up if it wanted to.

However, other councillors disagreed. After a confused voting process, 10 voted in favour of $34,667 and three – Clark, Peter Kett and Allan Arnold – voted against.

Councillor Marcus Lush said it should be a “slam dunk” for the pair to be paid as much as councillors, saying that to do otherwise would undermine the excitement and historical significance of having them on the council.