Little penguins left dead, injured and homeless after seawall rebuild in Gisborne

Gisborne locals are worried displaced kororā are at risk of being attacked by dogs. (File photo)

Kororā, little blue penguins, have been found dead and injured in Gisborne, with local residents saying the rebuild of an Eastland Port seawall is to blame.

Onepoto locals Bree Skinner and Carrie Taoho said they had found eight dead kororā in the last 10 days, mostly killed by dogs.

Skinner said the birds’ habitat in the concrete rubble of the seawall was destroyed when it was replaced with a vertical concrete wall, leaving them with nowhere to go.

But Eastland Port said the finished upgrade will be “more penguin friendly” and should provide plenty of spots for the kororā to nest.

Skinner said they had seen kororā getting “smashed” into the vertical concrete wall, unable to get onto land. “It was hideous.”

“We are witnessing distressed, disorientated, homeless, injured, dead and at-risk kororā every single day since last Sunday,” she said.

Skinner and Taoho started surveying the kororā last Sunday, and had “lost count” of how many they had seen. The penguins are a new sight to locals, which Skinner said showed how safe the old rock wall was as a nesting spot.

She said construction workers had told them they found kororā sleeping in the digger tracks. Kororā were also seen sleeping in the long grass fringing the beach, where they are vulnerable to dog attacks.

Eastland Port/Supplied Artist's impression of the finished Waikahua seawall at Kaiti Beach, Gisborne.

Marty Bayley, infrastructure manager at Eastland Port, said the work has been done in line with the resource consent, which required four nest boxes to be put in the area once the rebuild was complete.

He said it was now clear they could do more to protect the kororā, and they were collaborating with the community on practical next steps.

Charlotte Gibson is the chairwoman of Ngāti Oneone hapū, which holds mana whenua status of the area.

She said they did not know about the kororā colony before work started, but had joined surveying efforts in the last 10 days.

They had also witnessed kororā “hitting against” the concrete, she said. She saw one penguin hit by a car when it crossed the road. Dogs and people are a big threat to the penguins, she said.

Bree Skinner/Supplied One of the dead kororā found at Kaiti Beach.

While Ngāti Oneone was involved in the consenting process in 2018, its members work on a voluntary basis and she said “it’s one of those things that slipped past us”.

They had a hui with the port, the Department of Conservation and a penguin specialist last week and more nests have now been put out.

She said she was happy with the plan to protect the penguins and said the different parties were “genuinely committed to make this work”.

Bayley said the construction contractor had temporarily stopped work until a bird dog visits in November.

In the meantime, extra rocks have been added, and a silt fence has been put in around where the penguins have been seen.

Further options being considered include adding more penguin-proof fencing, stopping work if birds are found to be actively nesting, and developing strategies to protect the kororā from dogs.

A spokesman for the Department of Conservation (DOC) said they knew there were kororā in the general area as they are regularly found on the beach, and advised the construction company to contact the local office with any issues.