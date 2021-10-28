Thieves steal fridge from homeless shelter

Helping the homeless is hard enough without having to deal with break ins, as Male Room manager Louis Chapman unfortunately found out.

Members of Nelson’s homeless community have been left bereft after a fridge donated for their use was stolen by thieves in an early morning break-in.

The Male Room director Phillip Chapman said a shed holding donated items for their daytime shelter Whare Haumanu was broken into during the early hours of Wednesday, October 27.

The intruders broke through a locked gate behind the St Vincent Street building, and cut through two padlocks on the shed door to get inside.

Chapman said a donated fridge was taken, alongside potentially more items. The director and Male Room manager Louis Chapman were still trying to work out what was taken during the break-in.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The thieves went through two padlocks and a locked gate to get inside the shed.

CCTV footage showed lights inside the shed at 4.29am Wednesday morning.

Two figures could be seen on the footage wheeling a sack barrow with the fridge on it, Chapman said.

While not “the crime of the century,” Chapman said it was disappointing to have been robbed.

“It’s still annoying that someone would break into a place that helps people who have nothing.”

Louis Chapman said the items inside the shed had all been donated to the Whare Haumanu, a daytime shelter.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Male Room manager Louis Chapman said they were still trying to figure out what was stolen from the shed.

The Male Room, Nelson City Council, and Nelson’s Rotary clubs all contributed to the building of the shelter, which recently opened for use.

Chapman said that Whare Haumanu was “doing okay” after this year’s lockdown. Yesterday they had 36 men and five women in attendance.

The shelter was open from 8am to 4pm daily. The facilities had a shower, toilet, laundry, a dining area, and kitchen.People come into use the showers, wash their clothes, and pick up food, Chapman said.

The Male Room was a social service that provided a wide range of services, including free counselling, aid navigating the court system, and support for survivors of sexual abuse.

Local Ash Watters said that it was sad that someone had stolen from the Male Room.

“For god’s sake, you’re stealing off your own. I can't understand it.”