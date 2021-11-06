Akiko Ota Omundsen and the two sides to war

Akiko Ota Omundsen was a witness to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. She lived much of her later life in Wellington.

The old adage that there are two sides to every story certainly applied to the life of Akiko Ota Omundsen.

An obituary today outlines her remarkable life in New Zealand but also highlights the contradiction she represented.

In 1952, Akiko Ota married a New Zealand soldier and moved to New Zealand, where she spent much of her time trying to foster a better relationship between New Zealand and her home country.

An eyewitness to the bombing of Hiroshima, she supported the decision to use atomic bombs to shorten the war, arguing it ultimately saved lives by forcing Japan to surrender.

Her father, Admiral Minoru Ota, was the final commander of the Imperial Japanese naval forces defending the Oroku Peninsula during the Battle of Okinawa.

Regarded as one of the most intense battles of World War II, approximately 150,000 civilians were killed, some in mass suicides, and others were used by the Japanese as human shields.

Rather than be held accountable for his actions, Ota committed suicide on June 13, 1945.

More than 70 years later, historians, the Japanese Government and residents of Okinawa still disagree over who was responsible for the civilian deaths.

What can be agreed upon was that Okinawa was the bloodiest battle fought in the Pacific, with more than 240,000 fatalities.

Admiral Ota, who was posthumously promoted to rear admiral after his death, has always had his supporters, including his daughter. Akiko Ota argued her father was actually against the war and blamed the Japanese army for a war Japan could not win.

Admiral Minoru Ota was a leading figure in the Battle of Okinawa, one of the bloodiest battles of World War Two. He committed suicide on June 13, 1945. His daughter Akiko, spent much of her life in Wellington, working to improve the relationship between Japan and New Zealand.

In 1995, as New Zealand prepared to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the fall of Japan, Akiko Ota publicity defended her father, while rejecting calls to pay prisoners of war and Korean “comfort women” – Japan’s euphemism for women it enslaved for sex – compensation for the cruelty they suffered.

“Why should they pay prisoners of war? What about my father and the people of Japan and the people who died in Hiroshima,” she asked. “People know wars are terrible things. The main thing is they shouldn’t ever happen again.”

Stuff Akiko Ota Omundsen, far right, at a 2019 memorial service for the Battle of Okinawa. With her are her brother, Taosa, and sister, Sugako. Standing at the back is her son, Peter Sutherland, who says his mother made “made great efforts” to attend such events to honour her father and others who fought, and died, for their country in World War II.

Akiko Ota initially lived in provincial towns – Marton and Dannevirke – before settling in Wellington, working for Internal Affairs and the Japanese Embassy.

Dr Shin Takahashi​, a lecturer in Japanese at Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Language and Culture, is not surprised that Akiko Ota supported her father. Admiral Ota, he says, was a “widely respected” military officer who showed real “compassion” for the civilians of Okinawa.

In later life she returned regularly to the former Japanese Navy underground headquarters at Okinawa to honour her father and others who fought and died for their country.

Takahashi says the memorial services Ota attended were “politically neutral” and thousands of Japanese went.

Like many Japanese who live overseas, he said, Ota had a “conservative” view of the war.

It is not uncommon for such people, he said, to see the way Hiroshima is portrayed today as a sign of “America’s racism” towards Japan.

“This conservative view not only accuses Americans of the war atrocity but also take a denialistic stance about Japan’s aggression in Asia and the Pacific by arguing that it was the war for the liberation of colonised populations by Euro-American empires.”

In 2017, Japanese media ran an article on Ota and her grandson Douglas Sutherland, who criticised America for having bases on Okinawa.

Ota said she visited Okinawa every year to attend the memorial service and had sometimes gone to Nago, where a new American military base was being built.

“I do not know if my father is pleased, but I’d like to tell my children and grandchildren about the Battle of Okinawa and the importance of peace.”