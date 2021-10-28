Amaltal conviction for illegal fishing overturned

The Amaltal Mariner was charged with illegal fishing after it strayed inside the Hikurangi Marine Reserve in 2019. It was found guilty, however, this has now been overturned following a hearing in the High Court at Nelson.

Nelson-based fishing company Amaltal has won an appeal against its conviction for illegal fishing in a marine reserve off the coast of Kaikōura.

Justice Christine Grice allowed the appeal following a hearing in the High Court at Nelson and has set aside the conviction against Amaltal Fishing Co.

With the conviction overturned, the $25,875 fine which had been imposed on Amaltal in March will be repaid to the company.

Amaltal appealed its conviction after being found guilty of illegal fishing in the Hikurangi Marine Reserve when the vessel Amaltal Mariner strayed 900m into the reserve while trawling for orange roughy in March 2019.

The company, owned by Talley's, was charged with the offence along with Darryle Saunders, who was the skipper of the vessel at the time. Saunders, who had maintained he was unaware he was in a marine reserve, has not appealed his conviction.

The vessel fished for 10 to 12 minutes in the reserve, covering about 1100m and catching 104kg of fish worth $489.

Supplied Kaikōura coast at South Bay, with the Hikurangi Marine Reserve in the background.

Lawyers for Amaltal had argued at the hearing in June and July that Saunders, who was not an Amaltal employee at the time, had clear instructions from the company that he should ensure he was fully aware of the areas he was fishing in and not to fish in closed areas. They argued that while Amaltal held the fishing permit, the unlawful actions of Saunders should not be attributed to Amaltal. Saunders was not acting as Amaltal’s agent, they said.

Saunders was not employed by Amaltal, but by Talley’s Group Ltd.

In her judgement, Justice Grice found that Saunders was not acting as the agent of Amaltal at the time of the offending, and so his actions could not be attributed to Amaltal. She found that the district court judge had erred in finding Amaltal guilty on the basis of attribution.

Amaltal’s defence lawyer Peter Dawson told the Nelson Mail that Talley's was happy the conviction had been set aside and that liability had not been attributed to Amaltal.

Dawson said Talley’s had no convictions for fishing within a closed area.