West Coast residents slam Government water reforms despite having 'stink water'

The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition.

Residents of Inangahua on the West Coast have been plagued with boil water notices and E.coli contaminations, but many are still opposed against the Government’s new water reforms.

The Government has decided to push ahead with its Three Waters reforms, taking control of water services and assets from local councils and creating four new water entities.

Inangahua residents were earlier told by the Buller District Council they could benefit from the reforms because bringing the village’s water up to standard would mean a jump from $60 to $2300 for an annual water bill by 2031.

Local resident Marilyn Corson described the water in Inangahua as "stink water", but doesn’t trust the Government to do better.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Marilyn Corson, of Inangahua, says her water is terrible, but she doesn't believe the Government will do any better.

Corson always boils her water before drinking, and has to run the tap for a long time in the mornings before it runs clear.

“It stinks like mud and it's gritty,” she said.

However, she did not believe the Government taking control would improve the water.

“We are a little country-village that people pass through. They don't care about us. [If] they can't fix the water in Wellington, it's not going to happen here,” she said.

The council had installed tanks and a UV filtration system, but had never properly replaced the old pipework, said Corson.

“The council put our rates up 10 years ago saying they would put in a new pipeline, but never did. Then again three years ago and about six months ago, and we are still waiting for a new trunk line. There's a leak and they won't look for it,” she said.

Google Maps Inangahua Junction on the West Coast.

The residents were previously told at a meeting that the cost of running the water supply for this year alone were $47,239, and the council only collected $16,333 in water rates from the community.

The council planned to spend $60,000 on new pipes, a filter, a generator and finding a leak, council’s infrastructure manager Eric de Boer told the meeting.

Inangahua Junction was using water at a rate of 500 litres per connection per day – that's twice the New Zealand average and council did not know why.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government expected the country’s water services would need $185 billion upgrades in the coming 30 years.

She said more than 20 per cent of water supplies that serve more than 100 people did not meet national drinking water standards, more than an estimated 34,000 people get sick from drinking water each year, and there were more than 3300 sewerage overflows in 2019-2020.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the case for change is too compelling to ignore.

“The case for change is strong ... The issue is that the way in which councils are reliant on rates is inadequate to be able to service their own region.”

Coral and Peter Ellis, who live in Richmond and have a bach in Inangahua, were also opposed to the Government water reforms despite bringing drinking water from Richmond with them every time they visited the bach.

“To pinch the assets the council has built up over the years is theft,” Peter Ellis said.

“We have tank water we catch on the roof. Apart from power we are completely self-sufficient, so we shouldn't have to pay.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Peter and Coral Ellis, at their bach in Inangahua.

Inangahua resident Clive Rumens said the council had been promising upgrades for many years, and did not believe the Government-created entities would be able to fix the issue for cheaper.

“The Government wants to take the water so they can charge whatever they want,” he said.

Tubby Palmer said he was “the boy with a shovel” who put in a 600m pipeline from the reservoir to the town after the Inangahua earthquakes when he worked for the Ministry of Works.

He said up until 2016 the community owned and operated its own water supply. The residents paid about $120 a year for the water. However, people were slow to pay and ran into debt with the power bill.

After an approach by the community, the council took over the water supply and rates have risen ever since, he said.

“If the council would replace the old pipes that I put in 50 years ago then the problem would be fixed.”

He was “dead against” the Government reforms.

“The Government have no right to take our water and then charge us for it. They don't own water. We have a lot of rain here. The water is free,” he said.