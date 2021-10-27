Covid-19: More than 30 City Rail Link workers stood down after two test positive

Auckland will move into the "red" setting of the Government's new Covid-19 traffic light system when the region hits 90 per cent double vaccine doses, even if the rest of the country hasn't hit the target.

Two workers from Auckland’s City Rail Link project (CRL) have tested positive for Covid-19 and 31 workers have been stood down as a result.

Those affected were working at CRL’s Mt Eden site, where 400 people are employed. The site continued to operate, CRL media manager Ewart Barnsley said.

Twenty-eight workers were close contacts and were isolating at home for 14 days, while three were casual plus contacts and had returned to work after testing negative.

CRLL/Stuff Two workers at Auckland’s City Rail Link project’s Mt Eden site have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to CRL, the two workers were not symptomatic during work and had been wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

READ MORE:

* Auckland's City Rail Link tunnel boring machine breaks through to Karangahape Station

* Covid-19: Supercity infrastructure projects grapple with lockdown restrictions

* City Rail Link: 'Dame Whina Cooper' tunnel-boring machine poised for action



The workers stood down included employees of contractor Downer, Barnsley said.

Downer spokeswoman Helene Toury said two of its workers were stood down but would not comment further.

A statement from CRL said the two locations at the Mt Eden site where the Covid-infected workers had worked had been deep cleaned.

One of the locations was near the CRL tunnel portal where a concrete wall was under construction, the statement said.

The other location was at the western end of the site where work around the Western or North Auckland Line was under way, it said.

CRL spokesman Rob Mair said the company and its main contractor the Link Alliance were confident with their management of Covid-related issues.

It has not yet confirmed to Stuff the vaccination status of the two infected workers but Mair said arrangements were in place to encourage workers to get vaccinated.

CRL said the project’s health and safety protocols were reviewed constantly and a mandatory vaccination policy was being developed.

Meanwhile, the construction sector is calling for the Government to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for its workers, with increasing reports of Covid-19 cases on some sites.

Do you know more? Contact lucy.xia@stuff.co.nz

Mair said CRL did not know precisely the number of people working at its sites who were vaccinated against Covid-19 but believed the “rates will be high”.

He said CRL – New Zealand’s largest infrastructure project, which employs more than 2000 people – had a fluid workforce, with subcontractors, and that their staff could change day to day.

Mair said work continued at the Mt Eden site under Covid-related health and safety protocols.

“City Rail Link Ltd has stated previously that Covid’s shadow is a long one affecting programmes of work and costs.

“The Mt Eden cases are further evidence of Covid’s impact. CRL Ltd is currently assessing Covid’s wider impacts to the project,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.