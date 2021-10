One person has died after a crash in Riverton.

One person has died after a serious single-vehicle crash in Riverton on Wednesday night.

Police were alerted to the incident on Brook St just after 8pm, where a car collided with a power pole.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person died at the scene of the crash.

Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash were under way, they said.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene on Wednesday night.