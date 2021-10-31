Business owner: 'They won't let me home to run our company'

Farm contracting business owners Kaz and Lindsay Harliwich are stuck in Australia, unable to get a spot in managed isolation so they can return home to run their company.

The frustrated owners of a large farm contracting business have been stuck in Australia for six weeks, unable to secure MIQ spots to return to New Zealand and run their company.

The couple, Lindsay and Kaz Harliwich, say the Government’s MIQ [managed isolation and quarantine] system is “cruel”, and can’t understand how some sportspeople are allowed home but they and others aren’t.

They have tried to secure MIQ spots for six weeks running, but had been unsuccessful on each occasion.

Kaz Harliwich said they had not applied for emergency allocation spots in the MIQ system because there were no options for business people to do so.

An MIQ spokesperson said business travel was considered when the MIQ allocation system was introduced, which was why there were no limits on the number of vouchers that could be booked.

An application process existed for workers who met the criteria for “time sensitive” allocation into MIQ if they needed to travel to or from New Zealand for time sensitive projects, the spokesperson said.

The Harliwich couple hire about 25 staff in their contracting business, garage and cafe, in Heriot, west Otago.

And they also lease a farm, which Lindsay said they had been losing thousands of dollars on because he had been unable to buy stock for it from Australia.

READ MORE:

* Pensioners stuck in Australia because of Covid won't lose NZ Super entitlements

* Pressure on Govt to guarantee pensioners stranded in Australia don't lose income

* Students helping on family farms invaluable during lockdown



They flew to the Sunshine Coast in April [when a bubble existed between New Zealand and Australia] to look after Kaz’s elderly mother for six months - a yearly routine for the couple during their business’s quiet period.

But they were unable to get home in late September, when farm contracting work resumed, and had been trying to return through the MIQ “lottery” ever since.

Family members had been running the business in their absence, but were struggling without Lindsay who knew the contracting business inside out.

Daughter, Dazz Wilkes, said it was stressful trying to run the company without them.

“We just need them home.”

Compounding the issue, the business was down several experienced overseas tractor drivers who weren’t allowed into New Zealand during Covid, so their existing staff were working long hours.

“They won’t let me bring in experienced staff, and they won’t let me home to run our company,” a frustrated Lindsay said.

He was refusing to pay tax until he returned home.

“If I am not good enough to be allowed back in my country I am not good enough to pay tax.”

Supplied Southland MP Joseph Mooney is calling on the Government to help an Otago couple get home from Australia, so they can run their farm contracting business.

The National Party’s Southland MP Joseph Mooney said the couple's farm contracting business provided a vital service to farmers in west Otago, and the Government should intervene.

“Their business is down eight workers, losing [money] and the Government is forcing this couple to helplessly watch it all unfold from Queensland.”

The “shambolic MIQ lottery” needed overhauling, he said.

“The Harliwich’s are fully vaccinated and in a region of Australia that has Covid contained. There is no good reason to keep them from their home and community.“

The MIQ spokesperson said a just started self-isolation pilot programme, primarily for business travellers, would in future lead to more people not having to go through MIQ.

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins said he understood the difficulties for people who could not come home when they wanted. But the Government had to manage risk to New Zealanders from a virus that had killed many people around the world.

“For those who have chosen to travel overseas, we know there are many compelling reasons to do so. However, those are choices we all have to make in the knowledge that managed isolation is likely upon return.”

Managed isolation was needed to quarantine cases from the community, he said.

But the risk from international arrivals was decreasing as more people got vaccinated, and the Government was shortening managed isolation stays and increasingly using self-isolation as a safe alternative.

This would free up space in MIQ, he said.