Disability support leader leaves trust in gold-plated heart

Heather Allan has stood down as chairwoman of the Mash Trust. Now she is the patron.

From a fledgling group housing a handful of men to a disability service with more than 2500 clients, Heather Allan has guided the growth of Palmerston North-based Mash Trust for 31 years.

Finally, she has found the right time to stand down as chairwoman after 13 years in that role.

It all started in 1989 when she was a member of what was then the Palmerston North Hospital Board, challenged to find accommodation for men about to be made homeless by the pending closure of the former Railways Hostel.

Working with fellow board member Nan Kinross and mental health services director Joan Chettleburgh, the resources were gathered to buy a house in Savage Crescent, where five of the men who would have struggled most to find a place to live were the first sheltered housing beneficiaries.

Allan signed the trust deed, the mission being to work together to achieve great lives, and continued as a founding trustee as the scope of the new service grew in response to community needs.

Former residential centres at Kimberley and Lake Alice were closing, with hundreds of people with a range of physical, intellectual, mental and addiction challenges needing a home in the community.

Allan said during those early years, Mash tended to hide its light under a bushel.

“There was a real anxiety in the community,” she said.

The parents and families of those being moved out of institutions were extremely concerned about whether care in the community would be safe and good quality.

The receiving community was also concerned, and the trust and its staff worked hard to demonstrate the people in its growing portfolio of homes were good neighbours.

Allan said the move to community housing was transformational for many clients.

“There were some basic values, about allowing people to live in a normal house in a normal street, to be empowered and as independent as possible.

“It changed their lives completely.

“And we make sure these people do have fun.”

During the next three decades, the organisation grew dramatically, now employing some 600 staff supporting some 2500 clients in housing, mental health and addiction services, and most recently, in a pilot with Oranga Tamariki to help young people from youth institutions move into community living.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Heather Allan reflects on 31 years of support for people with a range of intellectual, physical and mental disabilities.

It has extended its geographical reach to Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Levin, Kāpiti Coast, Lower Hutt and Porirua.

Allan stepped up as trust chairwoman 13 years ago, a stint she had not imagined would go so long.

At one stage, she offered her resignation when macular degeneration stole the sight from her second eye, leaving her with no central vision.

Then chief executive Carol Searle and her fellow trustees would not have a bar of it. Losing her sight was not a good reason to give up.

Searle explained, Mash was a disability service. It would not look good if its chairwoman did not continue just because she too had a disability.

So Allan soldiered on, her husband Bob, a range of in-home technologies, good hearing and a sharp, retentive memory helping her through written reports and practical challenges.

When Searle left after nearly 13 years in the job, the trust recruited Dave Robinson, another example of an appointment Allan described as the right person at the right time.

He was credited with strengthening the trust’s financial position, and with him well settled in, Allan thought she might step down.

But he got in first, head-hunted to be the chief executive of the Wellington Free Ambulance.

“I made a decision to stay until the new chief executive was appointed.”

SUPPLIED John Fowke's community work after life at Toyota New Zealand has been honoured with a Palmerston North civic award.

Her deputy chairman John Fowke stepped sideways in the interim as acting chief executive, drawing on his history as a senior manager at Toyota NZ to “lift the hood and take a good look at the engine of the organisation”.

Allan was extremely proud to have found Karleen Edwards, a former psychiatrist and chief executive of the Christchurch City Council who would relish finding opportunities for Mash in the array of reforms facing health and disability services.

She was confident the new chief executive was supported by an excellent, skills-based board of trustees.

At last, it was her time to think of retirement.

At her last annual meeting Allan said the trust’s most recent audit for Ministry of Health certification found its quality standards were “gold-plated”, and its staff lived its values every day.

But it was not to be so much the end to her association, as a new role.

Allan’s dear friend Nan Kinross died in May, leaving Mash without a patron.

Fowke, who is the new chairman, paid tribute to Allan’s long service and announced she would continue as the new patron, a role Allan said she was humbled and privileged to accept, happy to be the minder of institutional knowledge and protector of Mash’s founding values.