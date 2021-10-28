Christchurch Covid cases live in suburb with high first dose vaccine rate

The red outline is Bishopdale – and inside this area, there are three separate suburbs: Bishopdale North, West and South.

Christchurch’s two Covid-19 cases live in Bishopdale, a suburb in the city’s northwest with a relatively high vaccination rate when compared to the region's average.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the two cases reside in the suburb during Thursday’s 1pm press conference.

The two cases, which were first confirmed on Thursday morning, live in the same house. One is a truck driver.

In suburb-level vaccination data, released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, Bishopdale is split up into three different areas.

Each has more than 1000 eligible residents.

The three Bishopdale areas are bordered by Wairakei Rd, Greers Rd, Sawyers Arms Rd, Crofton Rd and slightly southeast of Becmead Drive.

STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides more information on the two Covid-19 cases announced in Christchurch on Thursday.

In two of the three areas, more than 90 per cent of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Prominent public locations inside the zone include Bishopdale Village Mall, Bishopdale Park, Bishopdale School, Isleworth School, Breens Intermediate, and Grant Armstrong Park.

In Bishopdale South, home to about 1800 eligible residents, 91.7 per cent of the population have had one dose and 71.3 are fully vaccinated.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A person gets tested in Christchurch on Thursday, hours after two new Covid-19 cases were revealed in the city.

Bishopdale North has about 3500 eligible residents and 90.1 per cent have had one dose while 70.3 are double-jabbed.

Bishopdale West has the lowest vaccination rates of the three suburbs. From its 2300 eligible residents, 88.4 per cent have had one dose and 66.4 are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, 89 per cent of the eligible population in the Canterbury DHB region has had one dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown, who represents the Harewood ward, which includes most of Bishopdale, said his advice was simple: “Mask up, scan in and get jabbed.”

Keown, who has been double jabbed, also encouraged people to have a rationale conversation with friends or family who were not vaccinated.

“Do not blame them or have a go at them. Have a genuine conversation about why they are not choosing to.”

He hoped that conversation might help to change their minds. Keown also offered to drive anyone to a vaccination.