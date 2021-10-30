Halloween in a pandemic: Nothing to fear but fear itself

Halloween is one of the classic films featured during the third season of The Movies That Made Us.

OPINION: Good luck scaring people this Halloween.

Eighteen months into Apocalypse 2020, having strangers knock on your door and ask for edible goods might be the most terrifying part of trick or treat season. At least the hallowed pastime encourages masking up before heading out to see your neighbours.

Of course, some still see Halloween as an “American tradition” to be spurned, forgetting that New Zealand long ago surrendered to embracing other American traditions such as Casual Friday, Marvel Origin films, and eating fried chicken out of a bucket.

What’s the point of being colonised by another country’s pop culture if you can’t occasionally have some fun with it? Why else would people at political rallies that have nothing to do with a Labour government be wearing red hats?



The “fun” might be a bit harder to come by than usual this year. It’s uncertain if Kiwis have any scares left in them. Even Covid cases in Christchurch were met with less “Gah!” and more “Ugh”. But there is a small silverish lining.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Street scenes on Halloween this year might look very different to pre-pandemic 2019, as seen here. (File photo)

Our pandemic response has produced such a precedent for following orders en masse that parents might be able to finally make a dent in the confectionery trade by persuading children that fruit is candy. Sure it’s unlikely, but hasn’t “unlikely” been the running theme of the pandemic?

The problem is a bag full of almonds, a packet of raisins, or uncandied apples is really just a cheese sandwich short of a school lunch, and who wants to dress up in costumes just for lunch? Probably Aucklanders, and parts of the Waikato, who will be experiencing the tensest end to October since 2011, when Stephen Donald put on a slightly small jersey and lined up the goalposts at Eden Park.

Ten years on, and what will be producing nationwide scares this weekend?

Could that be a ghost outside the window, or just a grandparent popping over with teeth-shattering lollies? A werewolf near the letterbox, or an uncle whose barber isn’t open yet? Is that a horde of zombies in the streets, or has that rascally 63-year-old man been at it again?

Unsplash Halloween is an American tradition for sure, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun with it.

There will probably be a few Covid costumes about, and a few vaccine ones too. For a certain group of people, it’s the latter that’s more frightening.

To be fair, part of their fear is valid because – and this shouldn’t be controversial – it is perfectly normal to be scared of needles.

Big or small, long or not so long, they are sharp and pointy and exist mainly to stab you. It is one of nature’s great inherent biological lessons to avoid being stabbed. That is why the term “jab” is constantly used to persuade everyday people that their impending stabbing is beneficial and a normal part of society.

The word “jab” actually comes from the Scots, who have always had a linguistic gift for making violence more palpable. Who else would rename a headbutt a “Glaswegian kiss”?

Ryan Anderson/Stuff It’s perfectly normal to be scared of needles, writes James Nokise.

However, it’s still OK to be scared of needles. Even the biggest, toughest-looking people, covered in tattoos, can still be scared of the pointy wee stab-tubes. Although if you asked those people why they went through with the tattoos, they’d probably say “some things are just worth it”.

There are those who laugh in the face of needles. Syringes, though? The stuff of nightmares.

Syringes take things out of your body, or worse, they put things in. It’s horrific ... unless you desperately need something put in your body to stop things coming out of your body that can go into other people’s, making them go through respiratory nightmares. In that case, syringes are quite useful.

If it helps alleviate the fear, using a medical syringe, as a New Zealander, is actually patriotic, thanks to them being invented by the South Island MacGyver​, Colin Murdoch. Some 65 years ago,Aotearoa’s greatest inventor had a moment of brilliant inspiration, or as it would be known in the south, “a pretty decent idea”. There is something incredibly Kiwi about billions of people around the world being saved from the ravages of Covid right now, in part because of Colin from Timaru.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: “It is a great time for examining what makes us afraid, while also checking on any burgeoning phobias that might be popping up.”

And what is Halloween if not a community explosion of the tension and weariness of fear?

To laugh at the quick, immediate fears of “Panic!”. An opportunity to sing away the slow creeping fears of “dread”. Hug family members, or pets, through the uneasy detailed fears of “horror”. However, with sustained periods of fear like a pandemic lockdown, an armed conflict, or a Pokemon movie marathon, it’s also possible to reach your limit.

It is a great time for examining what makes us afraid, while also checking on any burgeoning phobias that might be popping up. A bag of candy really can ease that emotional investigation. Unless you’re afraid of candy.

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, playwright and podcaster of Samoan/Welsh heritage.