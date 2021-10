A person has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and motorbike in Porirua, north of Wellington. (File photo)

Police are at the scene, on Warspite Ave and Driver Cres, after being called to the incident at 4.30pm on Thursday.

One person had been taken to hospital in a serious condition, police said in a statement.

Police are diverting traffic and urged motorists in the area to expect delays.