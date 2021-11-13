By positioning herself as a 'truth seeker', lawyer Sue Grey is fuelling Covid-19 disinformation

Have you come across some claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

The day after Heather Moller died, Sue Grey took to Facebook.

“I've heard a Picton school teacher died 48 hours after getting the Vax," wrote Grey, a Nelson lawyer and the co-leader of the Outdoors Party. “Does anyone have information about this please.”

The replies from her 3000 or so followers started rolling in.

“Take action people one death is one too many, this is not a coincidence!!” wrote a poster.

“What’s stopping families and friends reporting these deaths?” asked another. “Are they being threatened or bribed?”

Posters asking for evidence were shouted down.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Nelson lawyer and Outdoors Party co-leader Sue Grey has made several posts on Facebook insinuating that people have died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Think again before you question Sue or her noble intentions!” one poster scolded.

Following several complaints, the New Zealand Law Society has launched an investigation into Grey’s conduct.

The society told a complainant this week that the standards committee had “resolved of its own motion to investigate general concerns raised around Ms Grey's activities”.

Dan Moller was unaware his mum’s death had been used to fuel Covid-19 vaccine disinformation until Stuff got in touch.

The well-respected teacher and mentor had died suddenly, from a genetic heart condition shared by others in his whānau, Moller said over the phone.

“The vaccine didn't have anything to do with it,” he said.

When Moller found out about Grey's posts, he went to her Facebook page to set a few things straight.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about!” Moller wrote.

While Moller would love to give Grey “a piece of his mind”, the posts didn’t get to him, he told Stuff.

“We know what she was like, that’s why this doesn't bother us. She wouldn't have cared either, she never liked a fuss.”

SUPPLIED/Marlborough Express After Heather Moller died, tributes came in from all over the world, her son Dan said.

Grey, who responded to Stuff’s questions by email, did not comment on her error in attributing Heather Moller’s death to the vaccine.

However, she defended other posts she has made on social media.

These included a claim about the death of a year 13 student in Auckland. “Confirmed: First NZ schoolgirl Vax death. The tragic early end to an innocent life,” Grey wrote on Facebook. The post was removed, and Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall spoke out against the claim.

Grey said the coroner “spoke out prematurely”.

“I don't accept the coroner can legitimately dismiss an experimental jab as a possible cause or contributor until all the data is available.”

To date, more than seven million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccination have been administered in New Zealand. So far, only one death has been linked to the vaccine.

In July, Grey told her followers an elderly man had collapsed “just outside the jab-centre” in Richmond, south of Nelson.

Facebook Lawyer and co-leader of The Outdoors Party Sue Grey has made several false claims about Covid-19 vaccine deaths.

“If anyone has any information of how he's doing and whether he had just had the jab, please let me know,” she wrote.

Grey never returned to the post, leaving her followers to speculate among themselves.

“Very sad & avoidable," one wrote. “GENOCIDE MASS CRIMES,” shouted another.

Stuff contacted the man's son, who was unaware of Grey's posts. He asked for anonymity, to protect his father's grieving widow.

His father, in his mid 70s, had been on his way to get the vaccine when he collapsed.

“He hadn’t had a vaccine, he was on his way but didn’t make it,” he said. “It had nothing to do with the vaccine whatsoever.”

To hear someone had used his father’s death to further an agenda was not a great feeling, he said.

“He was a well respected man in the community, it’s upsetting someone used him as an example of something that isn’t true.”

Grey did not answer questions about this case, or explain why she has left inaccurate posts on Facebook. However, she said her information came from “many sources”.

“... including family and friends of those who died after receiving the vaccine, from published research and from NZ and international experts.

“You suggest I'm leading a campaign of misinformation. I say why can't we ask questions and share different views? If I see harm I have a duty to act, or at least ask questions.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Sue Grey’s 2020 general election campaign signs on Waimea Rd, Nelson.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Grey’s focus has shifted from other causes, which included anti-5G and 1080 campaigns, to focus on Covid-19.

It has generated work opportunities for her as well. In May, she appeared at the High Court, representing a group questioning the legality of New Zealand’s vaccine roll-out. In October, she returned to represent four aviation security officers who lost their jobs over their decision not to have the vaccine. The case was unsuccessful.

Twice in recent weeks, Grey has asked followers for financial support, pointing them towards the "donate" button on her website.

A seasoned activist, Grey has marshalled her following for campaigns against 1080 and 5G. In a video taken during a meeting of anti-1080 activists, she described how to get information out into the mainstream.

“We’ve got to be more noisy and cause more trouble than any of the other problems so we go to the top of the list,” she said.

Journalist Dave Hansford has followed Grey’s career while covering 1080 activism and disinformation.

Grey is in her element among the cult of Covid misinformation, which has found firm footing in the “confused and muddy” landscape of conspiracy groups, Hansford said.

“For an opportunistic lawyer with an elastic understanding of science, conspiracy groups would be a happy hunting ground.

“Since 1080, she has branched out into every conceivable conspiracy theory there is, but she tends to specialise in the most lucrative. This seems to be the essence of her business model.”

Kate Hannah, a University of Auckland research fellow, has been studying the spread of Covid-19 untruths since the pandemic began, as part of The Disinformation Project.

Grey is a key figure in New Zealand’s disinformation network, Hannah said.

“She has status as a lawyer; people expect her to be rigorous, thoughtful, trustworthy, clever. When she speaks about something she has a higher predictable impact​ than when Joe Bloggs speaks.”

Acting as “...a truth speaker, when you’re the only one who knows the truth” places Grey in a position of power and expertise, Hannah said.

When examining information from Grey, or from others, think about their motives, she said.

“What motivates Sue Grey to tell you these things? Is she asking you to donate? Yes.

“No-one in the disinformation space is doing it from the kindness of their heart.”