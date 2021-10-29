High school principal 'deeply saddened' after teacher pinched student's bottom

A Wellington high school teacher has been censured for serious misconduct after pinching a student’s bottom and saying she had a “nice bum”.

The principal of a Wellington high school says she’s “deeply saddened” by the actions of a teacher who pinched a student’s bottom and said she had a “nice bum”.

Derek Edward Neal was working at Onslow College in Wellington when he inappropriately touched the student and made the remark while he and the girl were having their photo taken together at a school event.

The New Zealand Teacher’s Disciplinary Tribunal censured Neal for serious misconduct. The timing of the incident has been permanently suppressed to protect the girl’s privacy.

In an email sent to the community on Friday morning, Onslow College principal Sheena Miller​ and presiding board member Michelle Rush​ say “we are deeply saddened by the impact the incident had on the student involved and their whānau and friends”.

READ MORE:

* Teacher who pinched student's bottom, said she had a 'nice bum' allowed back in classrooms

* Northland teacher put Sellotape on student's lip, swore at him and mimicked him

* Teacher on misconduct charge over alleged remark to student



“The teacher is no longer at Onslow College,” they wrote in the email, which Stuff has seen. “They were put on leave immediately, once the incident came to light and did not return to the school.”

Miller and Rush said the school continued to offer the student and their whānau support.

“What happened is clearly inconsistent with our vision and values which highlight how important it is for every ākonga [student] to be able to come as they are to Onslow College, for them to grow as a whole person (academically, socially, artistically, culturally, physically) and for them to be able to thrive in their future,” they wrote.

The facts of the incident have been outlined in a recently released Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal decision.

Supplied Sheena Millar, Onslow College principal

When questioned by investigators for the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) Neal admitted placing his hand on the student’s waist before moving it to her bottom and making the comment.

Neal blamed his actions on the anti-depressant Prozac, which he had taken at 7pm that day without eating dinner.

He told the principal in an email he believed that had changed his behaviour.

“This is the only factor I can suggest as a reason for my appalling behaviour. I am completely ashamed of myself... This behaviour is completely out of character for me and the only change in my normal behaviours is to have begun medication for depression.”

But Wellington GP Dr Lynn McBain, who chairs the Teaching Council's Impairment Committee, said in a report submitted to the tribunal that she was unable to determine whether the medication influenced Neal’s behaviour.

Neal also described the student’s behaviour at the time as “sexy” and “lovely”, alleging she “threw herself at him” by wrapping her arm around him and pulling him in.

The tribunal found these comments demonstrated “a clear lack of insight into the power imbalance between students and teachers” and teachers had a responsibility to maintain professional boundaries at all times without exception.

He told CAC investigators he felt awful about his behaviour, which he accepted was “unprofessional”.

Neal had been teaching for three decades at the time of the incident and held leadership positions for much of his career, the tribunal’s decision noted.

As well as teaching media studies and English, he had been Onslow College’s outdoor education co-ordinator and subject leader of media studies.

The tribunal allowed Neal to keep his registration on the condition he was mentored on “appropriate professional boundaries with students”, provide a reflective statement about teaching practices and advise any current and future employer’s of the tribunal’s decision for the next two years.

Onslow College has been approached for comment by Stuff but did not immediately respond.