Invercargill man named as victim of Riverton car crash

The man who died in a fatal car crash in Riverton on Wednesday was Invercargill man Adamu Kaitai.

Kaitai died at the scene. Police released a statement on Friday saying they extend their condolences to Kaitai’s family and friends.

They are appealing for information following the single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bay Rd and Brook St about 8pm.

Robyn Edie The scene of a where a fatal car crash took place in Riverton on Wednesday night. Invercargill man Adamu Kaitai was killed in the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw the crash or a blue late 1990s model sedan driving in the area around that time.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash, the vehicle, or has any relevant information to contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 211028/2590.

The fatal crash on Wednesday night was the second fatal crash in Southland that day.

Gary Botherway, a driver for Hokonui Rural Transport, was driving a truck and trailer that was loaded with fertiliser from South Port, in Bluff, heading north towards Awarua when the vehicle tipped over after 3am.

Botherway, a young father from Mataura, died in the crash.

Southern District road policing manager Greg Ballantyne on Thursday said the deaths of two people in separate incidents on the same day was “completely devastating” and a first in his 23-year career.