Three injured in car crash along Queen Charlotte Dr in Marlborough

Emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Marlborough on Saturday morning. (File photograph.)

Three people were hospitalised with injuries on Saturday morning after the car they were in crashed along Queen Charlotte Drive at Linkwater in Marlborough.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified just after 6.30am. Reports indicated the vehicle had rolled into a ditch, she said.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said three patients were taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim – one in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and the third in a minor condition.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but fog prevented it taking off so all three patients were taken to hospital by road.

READ MORE:

* Cluster of jobs for rescue helicopter at start of long weekend

* Man in serious condition after ute rolls at Koromiko

* Man flown to Nelson Hospital after crash in Buller District



Martin de Ruyter/Stuff The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was initally unable to take off from the scene of the crash, due to fog. (File photograph.)

Pilot Barry McAuliffe said he was able to land the rescue chopper near the scene, but the fog prevented him from initially being able to take off again.

A medic from the chopper went with the injured people to Wairau Hospital via ambulance to help.

Once the fog cleared, the chopper flew to Blenheim to pick up the medic, McAuliffe said.