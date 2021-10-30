Auckland Lotto player wins $6.3 million with Powerball First Division

An Aucklander has won $6.3 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

The winning ticket was sold at south Auckland's New World in Southmall Manurewa.

The prize was made up of $6m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Saturday’s winner was the 17th Powerball winner so far this year.

This comes after a couple from Waikato's Pōkeno recently won $42.2m with Powerball First Division – the second-largest prize ever won in New Zealand. The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m in November 2016.

Another Auckland player and one in Wellington were also lucky – winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division. These tickets were sold online via MyLotto.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players won $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Pukekohe South in Auckland and New World Windsor in Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz orthrough the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.