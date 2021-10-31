Arthur's Pass businesses 'let down' by daily road closures during peak travel

The slip on the rock shelter at Otira on the Arthur's Pass (SH73) on Monday.

An Arthur’s Pass business owner says the community has been “let down” by a plan to close the key Canterbury-West Coast highway during peak travel hours this week.

Starting on Monday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will close the Otira Gorge on Arthur’s Pass (SH73) for maintenance at the Otira rock shelter, which had shingle and rocks swept onto it last Monday.

NZTA contract manager for the West Coast Moira Whinham said “high-pressure sluicing of the built-up material to clear the shelter roof” would take place between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday, weather-permitting.

READ MORE:

* Key highway between West Coast and Canterbury reopened

* Key highway between West Coast and Canterbury to remain closed another night

* Arthur's Pass highway closed overnight by slip



NZTA/SUPPLIED A truck was initially trapped inside the rock shelter following the slip.

SH73 between Greymouth and Christchurch would still be accessible outside these times so road users needed to plan their journeys accordingly, she said.

Arthur’s Pass Café and Store owner Sean Moran said there was no warning for local business owners, despite the road closures falling within peak times for travellers.

Locals met NZTA staff last year to discuss similar concerns, he said, after a series of snow-related road closures.

“One of the commitments they made was good, regular communication... I feel particularly let down they haven’t consulted with us.

“I’m very, very angry... [NZTA] is pulling the rug out from under our feet.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Arthur’s Pass café and store owner Sean Moran says the road closures fall within peak business hours.

Moran said locals understood the work needed to happen, but he would have asked for NZTA to close the road from 2pm to 7pm instead.

“They’d have the same number of hours, but it’d have less effect on business.”

Moran planned to open his store on Monday, but probably not for the rest of the week.

“For us, the impact will be no different than the Covid lockdowns – we just can’t trade.”

The highway was closed and reopened on Wednesday morning after a helicopter was used to sluice the slip and make the road temporarily safe.

Checkpoints would be set up over the coming week at Arthur’s Pass village and Otira, where people could safely wait near public toilets and cafés. The alternative route is SH7 the Lewis Pass via Reefton and Waipara.

Emergency vehicles would be managed through the site at all times.

“We encourage people who want to take SH73 to set off in plenty of time,” Whinham said.

“We appreciate it is a busy time of the year for many people and thank everyone for being patient.”

The rock shelter was built in 2001 after the Otira Viaduct was completed as protection against regular rockfall and slips at the site, near the top of Arthur’s Pass.

Further information on the status of the road can be found here.