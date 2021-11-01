New interactive map launched for Wellingtonians to report where they don't feel safe

A new interactive map has been launched as part of Pōneke Promise offering users the opportunity to report areas where they feel unsafe in the central city.

Wellington is now one of a handful of cities worldwide using geographic technology to identify and address social wellbeing issues, following the launch of an online map that allows users to report where they feel unsafe.

The interactive map allows people to pinpoint the areas in the city where they have experienced or witnessed harm, felt unsafe or would like to see change. They can then add notes about their experiences.

It is one of several initiatives launched by Wellington City Council as part of Pōneke Promise, a multi-agency project to improve safety in the central city, launched after increasing concerns about crime and disorder, including a rally attended by hundreds of people in March.

Pōneke Promise programme lead Sehai Orgad​ said a soft launch of the map, which uses geographic information systems (GIS) software, took place about three weeks ago, allowing the council to test for faults, and was then first promoted on Friday.

Supplied One submitter reported seeing hostile and aggressive behaviour on Dixon St, making accessing businesses intimidating.

About 20 submissions have already been added, with users identifying areas on Courtenay Place, Cuba, Dixon and Manners streets, with notes referring to hostile and aggressive behaviour, drug dealing and substance abuse.

Orgad said typically councils used GIS technology for urban design, planning and building. The council was only one of about five worldwide that were using it to address social well-being issues.

Other maps on the Pōneke Promise website, use data the council has gathered or been provided by government agencies, to show the locations of alcohol ban breaches, dark spaces, graffiti and empty shop fronts.

Supplied Another map on the Pōneke Promise website highlights where liquor ban breaches occur the most.

Orgad said the website was a work in progress.

“We know that this is not going to fix our problems. What we heard from the community a lot was that there was a sense that we potentially weren't listening, or we weren't aware of the issues.

“We knew it was really imperative for us to sort of loop back to make sure the community knew that we were understanding what was going on and not only could understand it through our stakeholder engagement but through a data collection point. So that we can show people how we are collecting information as it comes through to us and how we triage that,” she said.

Orgad said over time the website would illustrate where improvements needed to be made and how they were being addressed.

SUPPLIED The Wellington City Digital Twin Project (DTP) uses advanced gaming technology to create large-scale city visualisations made up of integrated and real-time data.

The website is linked to the data being used by the council’s Digital Twin Project, which uses advanced gaming technology to create large-scale city visualisations comprising integrated and real time data.

The tool combines land, financial, community and infrastructure data in a virtual map of the city and will be used to engage residents in climate policy and coordinate community action to adapt to climate change.

It was previously described by Mayor Andy Foster as “one of the city’s great assets”.