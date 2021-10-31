Person critically injured after being shot in Porirua

Police have set a cordon near the Wellington Jet Sport Club in Pāuatahanui.

A person is critically injured after being shot in Porirua on Sunday afternoon.

Police were investigating the incident and are “working to locate those responsible” after being called to Pāuatahanui shortly before 4pm, following reports a person had been shot, a spokeswoman said.

“The public will see an increased police presence in Pāuatahanui and across Porirua while the investigation continues,” she said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to Grays Rd and one person with critical injuries was taken to Wellington Hospital.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Detectives were at the carpark on Grays Rd after a person was shot shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

A police cordon has been set up in a carpark in front of Camborne Walkway, near Wellington Jet Sport Club, and detectives are at the scene.

Wellington Jet Sport Club president Craig Boyd said he wasn't aware of the incident and didn't believe it was related to the club.

A witness, who declined to be named, reported armed police officers and at least seven police vehicles on Grays Rd earlier.