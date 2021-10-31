Person in critical condition after incident in Porirua

Police have set a cordon near the Wellington Jet Sport Club.

A person is in critical condition following an incident in Porirua.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to Grays Rd in Porirua at about 4.10pm on Sunday and one person with critical injuries was taken to Wellington Hospital.

A police cordon has been set up in a carpark in front of Camborne Walkway, near Wellington Jet Sport Club, and detectives are at the scene.

A witness, who declined to be named, reported armed police officers and at least seven police vehicles on Grays Rd earlier.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come