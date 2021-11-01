Handyman arrested after customers claim they've been left out of pocket

Mark Morton has been arrested after at least seven complaints were made about him to police from customers who paid him for handyman services.

A Wellington handyman has been arrested after several customers alleged he left them hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

Stuff understands Mark Morton was arrested on Friday after police received at least seven complaints about him.

The complainants say they engaged with Morton over various local community Facebook pages about handyman work and deposits were paid for jobs, some of which were incomplete or not started at all.

One woman alleged she paid $2133 for work that was never started.

A police spokeswoman said a 48-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday on four charges of obtains by deception, in relation to the case.

She declined to say if any further complaints had been made, as the case was now before the courts. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, police said they believed all seven complaints were linked.

“We are actively working to bring a case against the person responsible and bring a halt to their alleged offending to prevent any further victimisations,” a spokesman said.