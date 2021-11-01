Tramper was separated from hiking partner before death in Arthur's Pass

An RNZAF helicopter drops searchers near Mt Aicken to look for English tramper Elizabeth Thomson on Mt Aicken in 2006.

A 37-year-old woman who became separated from her hiking partner was found dead in Arthur’s Pass National Park over the weekend.

The woman was reported missing about 7.30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike, a police spokeswoman said.

The woman had been hiking the Mt Aicken Track from the Devils Punchbowl Track car park on State Highway 73 with a friend, but the pair became separated.

The woman failed to return to the car park as expected, the spokeswoman said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A walker on the Mt Aicken track in the Arthur’s Pass National Park. (File photo)

A search and rescue operation was launched.

Police Search and Rescue (SAR), Alpine Cliff Rescue, Oxford Search and Rescue, NZ LandSAR search dogs and a helicopter were all involved.

Crews recovered the woman’s body about 1.30pm on Sunday.

“Police continue to make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner,” the police spokeswoman said.

According to the Arthur’s Pass NZ website, those attempting to hike the Mt Aicken Track “must have good navigation skills”.

It describes the track as a “steep climb” with alpine tops and great views and is estimated to take about six to eight hours return.

The route has “large hidden cliffs”, unmarked sections and streams and creeks off the mountain, many of which go over very large waterfalls or contain “extensive loose rock”.

The website also outlines a series of warnings for potential hikers because of “continuing problems, including fatalities encountered on this route”.

The-Press The woman died while hiking the Mt Aicken Track. Pictured is a view of Avalanche Peak. (File photo)

It says the track is a “day walk” and those embarking on the route should allow for “sufficient daylight hours” and not attempt it if there is “fog/cloud cover on the mountain”.

It recommends telling someone your plans, taking sufficient supplies, including a mobile phone and to not attempt it alone.

In 2006, English tramper Elizabeth Thomson, who was 55, failed to return to the Arthur's Pass Youth Hostel after a day tramp. Her backpack, water bottle and car keys were later found at the edge of a bush on Mt Aicken.

Searchers found Thomson's body about four days later in the Grahams Stream area, about 2 kilometres from where her pack was found.

Police said it appeared Thomson had fallen 20 to 30 metres down a bluff, then fallen further “down a very, very steep gully before coming to rest under some trees”. She appeared to have died instantly.