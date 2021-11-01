Business owner spends store anniversary cleaning up following flash flood

Blenheim Mart Groceries and Convenience Store owner Srikanth Pochampally has had to tell a number of customers the store can’t open following Friday's flash flood.

Srikanth Pochampally​ was supposed to be celebrating his one-year anniversary of owning the Blenheim Mart on Monday.

Instead, the groceries and convenience store owner was busy telling people the store was closed.

The shop was badly damaged following Friday evening’s flash flood, Pochampally said it was as if the building did not have a roof over it, as rained poured in from “every corner”.

He estimated his damaged stock cost at least $250,000. Almost all of it had been drenched.

READ MORE:

* Long weekend for Blenheim businesses cleaning up after freak rainstorm

* Covid-19: Dairies serving up a slice of normality for Marlborough shoppers

* Mini makeover for CBD as grand plan not a million miles away



SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Blenheim stores flooded in sudden rainstorm.

“I’m just losing lots of business here. I’m really going through a lot of stress,” Pochampally said.

The thunderstorm dumped around 50 millimetres of rain within an hour in central Blenheim on Friday evening, according to the Marlborough District Council. Blenheim's average October rainfall was 57.8mm.

In one five-minute period 11 millimetres fell.

At least 25 businesses had such severe flooding and damage, many due to rain gutters being blocked, they were forced to close on Saturday. Some were expecting to be closed for a couple of weeks.

Pochampally said power to the Scott St block had been out since the flood.

He had done as much of the clean-up as he could, but had to leave stock inside the store, so his insurance could assess the damage.

He said he had opened the front door of the shop to try and air it out due to how damp it was on Monday. It had also started to smell because the stock was damp, and the freezer items had started to go off, he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Market Street Cafe owners Dianne and Clive Grant were one of the many businesses affected on Friday.

“Today’s the birthday for the shop. First birthday,” he said.

“It’s been a year, and this was the day we were trying to do something, instead, we’re standing here, telling them [customers] that we’re closed.”

Marlborough mayor John Leggett had called for a meeting on Tuesday, November 2, with the Blenheim Business Association, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, Council’s Economic Development team and other Council staff to understand what challenges local businesses were facing.

“This was an extreme event that is expected to have a return period of over 200 years,” Leggett said in a statement.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The roof of Dolce caved during the floods on Friday.

“It came without warning and our stormwater and roofing systems simply aren’t designed to withstand that amount of water in such a short space of time.

“My sympathies go out to local business owners affected by the flooding, many of whom have already done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm event in July.

“This is not what we wanted at the beginning of Marlborough Anniversary weekend.”

A council spokesperson said on Monday the Marlborough District Library in Blenheim was to close until at least Thursday.

A spokesperson from Insurance Council of New Zealand said it was too early to tell how much damage there had been, but they would know more in the coming days.

“However, insurance companies report most of the damage is in commercial [buildings], with some businesses in Blenheim suffering significant flood damage,” the spokesperson said.