Covid-19: Five new cases found in Waikato, taking region's total to 123

Several pop-up testing sites are being set up around the Waikato and the drive to increase vaccination rates continues. Pictured is the drive-thru vaccination centre at the Hopuhopu Sports Ground near Ngāruawāhia on Saturday (file photo).

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health’s Monday update.

One case was recorded in Ngāruawāhia, two in Ōtorohanga and one in Hamilton, Waikato DHB said.

Waikato DHB counted four new cases on Monday, but the Ministry of Health's tally was five as it included a case in Ōtorohanga, announced on Sunday, that came in after the daily reporting time cut-off. This case is still under investigation to determine any links to existing cases.

Of the other four cases, three were known contacts already in isolation and the fourth has also now been linked to existing cases.

KELLY HODEL "We all want to have Christmas with our families," Waikato DHB Covid-19 vaccine programe lead Maree Munro says. The DHB is workng harder to reach the people still to be vaccinated. (This video was first published October 28, 2021.)

The total number of cases in Waikato in this outbreak is now 123, including 46 who have recovered.

Following an unexpected positive Covid-19 detection in wastewater in Huntly reported on Sunday, Waikato DHB and its partners established pop-up testing centres at Huntly East and Huntly West from 10am on Monday.

A third new testing site has been set up at Ngāruawāhia. This takes the number of pop-up testing sites operating in Waikato to six. Locations can be found on the Waikato DHB website.

Public Health staff are asking anyone with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms might be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There were 1870 tests processed throughout Waikato on Sunday and 1257 vaccinations given.

The breakdown of active cases revealed 37 were in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, 26 in Hamilton, one on Cambridge/Karāpiro, nine in Ōtorohanga, one in Whatawhata, one in Ngāruawāhia and two in Kāwhia.

The Ministry also updated vaccination data noting that, as of 9.16am on Monday, 564,088 Covid-19 vaccinations had been delivered across the Waikato, with 308,303 first doses and 255,785 second doses administered.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 4568 vaccinations were delivered across the region.

A local authority breakdown revealed that in Hamilton, 74.6 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, a percentage that stands at 70.4 per cent for the Waikato region.

Nationwide there were more than 20,000 vaccines administered on Sunday, taking the country’s vaccination rate to 88 per cent for first doses and 75 per cent for second doses – representing 3,159,301 fully vaccinated New Zealanders.

The Ministry’s daily case number announcement came after Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter confirmed two more community cases of Covid-19 in his district.

Baxter said Ōtorohanga’s two newest cases were confirmed by the Waikato District Health Board chief executive Kevin Snee on Monday morning.

“Both cases are linked and are in isolation now, so hopefully it can be contained.”

Baxter said there were likely to be more cases announced in the coming days.

He also asked people to check his mayoral Facebook page or the Waikato District Health Board website for a list of vaccination and testing stations open this week.

He expected the two new cases to be part of Monday afternoon’s Covid-19 update by the Ministry of Health.

“But people like getting the information reasonably earlier, rather than 1pm.

“We’ve missed out on being able to get people to look after themselves because the information hasn’t been released until 12 hours after.

“Kevin Snee was able to contact me this morning, so I appreciate getting that information early.”

Monday’s update comes after six new cases were revealed on Sunday, with a new location of interest in Te Kūiti and the detection of the virus in wastewater in Huntly.

Of the Waikato cases announced on Sunday, two were from Hamilton, one from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area and one from Kāwhia.