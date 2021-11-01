Object crashes through moving vehicle hurting two people

The vehicle that was hit by an object from an oncoming car.

A mystery object went crashing through the windscreen and out the back window of a van travelling near Palmerston North on Monday morning, injuring two occupants.

Police were called to the incident about 7.10am on Awahuri-Feilding Rd, just off State Highway 3.

A police media spokeswoman said it was reported that an object from an oncoming car had gone through the front windscreen and out the rear window of a vehicle.

supplied The object flew out the rear window.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people with injuries were treated at the scene.

MidCentral Health confirmed a 20-year-old man was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital and was in a stable conditions

Police did not confirm what the likely object was.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were continuing.