Two Southland women named as Women of Influence Awards finalists

A Southland based education programme manager and the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association vice president are among more than 60 New Zealanders named as Women of Influence Awards finalists.

Southern IT programme manager Christine Liang, of Invercargill, and New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association vice president Carolyn Clegg, Te Anau, are the two woman selected from the region for the awards.

The prestigious awards recognise women making a difference in the work they do, paving the way for other women to thrive. Many have overcome hardships, and some have saved the lives of others through their work.

Laing was selected in the Environment category while Clegg was selected in the Primary Industries category.

Clegg said she was "shocked to actually get through as a category finalist."

So much had happened since her name was put forward by Ministry for Primary Industries staff, she had almost forgotten about it, she said.

Clegg's MPI collegues nominated her for her work successfully securing border exemptions and bringing international shearers to New Zealand in 2020 and this year.

Her work helped both farmers and animals as sheep need to be shorn within a specific timeframe for their welfare but the timing also affects the quality of the wool.

Being celebrated for her work was outside her comfort zone, Clegg said.

She was looking forward to possibly travelling to Auckland in February to meet the other finalists.

"They are very intelligent women and just to be around them will be amazing."

Jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, the awards are now in their ninth year. Nominees are judged on the strength, scope and impact of their actions across 10 categories including Arts & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Research, Public Policy.

Westpac NZ acting chief executive officer Simon Power is pleased to see many young faces among this year’s finalists, taking action on issues that will benefit all New Zealanders in the years to come.

Stuff chief executive officer Sinead Boucher and Women of Influence judge praised the dedication and drive that the finalists show in their chosen fields.

“They are champions of a better world - their work has real impact, be it making an immediate difference or striving to exert social or policy change that creates long-term benefits.

A Supreme Winner is chosen from among the 10 category winners.

Previous Supreme Winners include microbiologist and science communicator Siouxsie Wiles (2020), neonatologist Dame Jane Harding (2019) and founder of domestic violence charity The Aunties, Jackie Clark (2018).

The finalists will be honoured at an awards gala dinner in Auckland on February 10, 2022.