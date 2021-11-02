'Dad's in the creek': Girls ran to mum's work for help after dad killed felling tree

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old sister ran a kilometre to their mum’s workplace after witnessing their father being killed while felling a tree for firewood.

Hayden Blackburn, 33, a builder from Makarora in Otago, was killed on October 10 when a tree he was felling sprung back at him, sending him into a nearby creek.

His daughters, Lily, 8, and Briar, 5, were with him at the time and mum Charlene MacIvor, 34, believed they saw the incident happen.

MacIvor was working at the Makarora Country cafe, about a kilometre down the road and in an area with no cellphone reception. The young girls ran as fast as they could to their mother to get help.

“It was probably a five-minute run,” MacIvor said. “It is good they had that knowledge to go and get help. I am proud, and their dad would have been too.”

She said the girls were “quite panicked” when they got to her.

“When they said ‘Dad’s in the creek’, I knew it wouldn’t have been good ... a colleague came with me and the girls back to the scene.”

Alongside her job at the cafe, MacIvor was also a first responder in the tight-knit Makarora community of about 50 people, but she never thought she would be dealing with a scenario such as this.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said.

“The hardest part is all that were helping that day were close friends ... and we all had to deal with it. Because we are [a rural community], no matter what first responder call we go to, it could be a friend.”

Supplied Blackburn and his partner, Charlene MacIvor.

MacIvor said Blackburn was unconscious when they arrived.

“I didn’t really know what happened to him, I just knew it wasn’t good.”

Adrenaline and her training kicked in.

“Because I was the first and only [responder] to the scene, I was his partner, but I also tried to do everything to help him.”

MacIvor and a friend performed CPR but could not resuscitate Blackburn.

“There is nothing anyone could have done.”

Blackburn felled trees and collected wood every year, MacIvor said.

“The tree did the damage; it was an instant thing.”

Supplied Blackburn was working as a builder, but had recently completed his helicopter licence. Here he is pictured with his daughters Lily, 8, and Briar, 5.

MacIvor said Blackburn, her partner of 11 years, was a dedicated father who spent every spare minute he had with his daughters.

“He was an awesome dad. He just doted on the girls. He would take our eldest daughter, Lily, out to jobs. She just went everywhere with him. He was her best friend.”

Blackburn got on really well with children, because he was “just a big child at heart”, MacIvor said.

“He was a real character. He made friends easily. He really made an impact on people.”

Blackburn lived life to the fullest, was always laughing and playing jokes on his mates. He never took himself too seriously, but respected everyone that crossed his path, and had recently gained his helicopter licence, MacIvor said.

A Givealittle page set up to support the family has raised more than $64,000 so far. MacIvor said the money raised would go straight into the girls’ bank accounts for when they needed it.

From here, there was an enormous amount of processing that needed to begin, she said.

“I can’t think about what is going to happen in the future, I am just thinking about what is going to happen tomorrow.

“Little problems you thought were big problems, they’re not really.”