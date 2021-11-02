Woman killed while tramping was 'a lovely soul', father says

Rebecca Woolley, pictured with her brother, best friend and travel buddy Mark, was an experienced hiker and mountain biker.

A woman killed while hiking in Arthur’s Pass National Park was a “lovely soul” who was in her element when in the outdoors, her grieving father says.

Rebecca Woolley was reported missing about 7.30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike.

The 37-year-old had been hiking the Mt Aicken Track from the Devil’s Punchbowl Track car park on State Highway 73 with a friend, but the pair became separated.

A search and rescue operation was launched after Woolley failed to return to the car park as expected. Her body was found about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Speaking to Stuff on Monday, Woolley’s father, Brett Woolley, said the family was “devastated”.

“It’s just unbelievable that this could happen to her. We’re trying to process it, but we keep thinking she’s going to walk through the door, but we know that’s not going to happen.”

Woolley moved back to Christchurch from Blenheim earlier in the year for a nursing degree.

She completed her final exam last week and was due to start her first placement on Monday.

Brett Woolley was unsure how his daughter became separated from her hiking companion.

“It’s just an absolute tragedy, whatever has happened.

“I believe from her tramping mate she was well-dressed for the occasion. They weren’t planning on staying out overnight, it was just an afternoon hike.”

Supplied/Stuff Woolley was about to start her first placement as a nurse.

Woolley said his daughter “loved the outdoors”.

“She loved her tramping and mountain biking. She was in her element when she was out there.”

He described his daughter as a “lovely soul”.

“[She had an] infectious smile that would light up a room and was never frightened of a challenge, small in stature with a huge personality.

“Her size never matched her spirit and her spirit would not match the hole that she has left behind.”

A police spokeswoman said on Monday officers continued to make inquiries in relation to Woolley’s death on behalf of the coroner.

According to the Arthur’s Pass NZ website, those attempting to hike the Mt Aicken Track “must have good navigation skills”.

It describes the track as a “steep climb” with alpine tops and great views, and is estimated to take about six to eight hours return.

The route has “large hidden cliffs”, unmarked sections and streams and creeks off the mountain, many of which go over very large waterfalls or contain “extensive loose rock”.

The website also outlines a series of warnings for potential hikers because of “continuing problems, including fatalities encountered on this route”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A walker on the Mt Aicken track in the Arthur’s Pass National Park. (File photo)

It says the track is a “day walk” and those embarking on the route should allow for “sufficient daylight hours” and not attempt it if there is “fog/cloud cover on the mountain”.

It recommends telling someone your plans, taking sufficient supplies, including a mobile phone and not to attempt it alone.

In 2006, English tramper Elizabeth Thomson, 55, failed to return to the Arthur's Pass Youth Hostel after a day trip. Her backpack, water bottle and car keys were later found at the edge of a bush on Mt Aicken.

Searchers found Thomson's body about four days later in the Grahams Stream area, about two kilometres from where her pack was found.

Police said it appeared Thomson had fallen 20 to 30 metres down a bluff, then fallen further “down a very, very steep gully before coming to rest under some trees”, dying instantly.